Normally, I don’t write about the ECB on ECB decision day like I do with the Fed, but Alena Wabitsch from Oxford University has done an elegant study on the impact of the communication by the ECB on investors. It’s probably worthwhile thinking about this study when you see Christine Lagarde explaining the ECB’s rate decision later today.

Back in the day, when the ECB was founded, there were many jokes among Germans that we could say goodbye to low inflation now that a Frenchman (Jean-Claude Trichet) is in charge of the central bank. And these jokes became more common once Mario Draghi became his successor (An Italian!).

To this day, there are some national stereotypes reflected in the ECB, with German and Dutch governors typically among the most hawkish members and southern Europeans typically among the more dovish. Just think of the contrast between two of the most influential members of the ECB, the Italian Piero Cipollone and the German Isabel Schnabel. Ironically, if you read the German press, you’ve likely never heard of Cipollone but will read newspaper reports about Schnabel all the time.

The Bloomberg ECB spectrometer

Source: Bloomberg

Alena Wabitsch’s study shows that this perception bias is the norm. The news media, social media and even the discussions among experts are disproportionately influenced by the views of ECB members from their home country or who speak their native language.

The chart below shows the change in the number of Twitter discussions about ECB policies and announcements in different languages (with German as the baseline) and if the person who made a speech or gave an interview is in the in group of the people who discuss in that language (i.e. if the person is French for discussions in French, Italian for discussions in Italian, etc.).

As you can see, if the speech or interview was given by a member of the ingroup, it gets discussed and shared on Twitter more frequently than if the person was from another cultural/language background.

Twitter shares based on the language and ingroup status of the messenger

Source: Wabitsch (2025)

You can also show an ingroup bias in newspaper articles. When the ECB presidency switched from Mario Draghi to Christine Lagarde in 2019, Italian newspapers published fewer articles about the ECB and its decisions than before, while French newspapers started to publish more.

Newspaper coverage of the ECB around the switch from Draghi to Lagarde

Source: Wabitsch (2025)

But because of this ingroup bias, the perception of the ECB and its decisions differs across regions and countries. Because Germans pay more attention to Isabel Schnabel than other economists, they tend to think the ECB is rather lenient in its monetary policy style. Italians and French, meanwhile, who pay more attention to Lagarde and Cipollone, may believe that the ECB is doing just fine or may even be a bit hawkish. Because we filter the same message through different messengers, we come to different conclusions. And that is not just a problem with our perception of the ECB but with all investments, in my view.