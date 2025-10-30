Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Spyros Andreopoulos's avatar
Spyros Andreopoulos
6h

It's even worse. Here in Germany - certainly among economic and financial commentators and paragons of the big corporates and banks - Isabel Schnabel is considered too dovish, close Mme Lagarde and always in favour of what the ECB does.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Joachim Klement and others
Carl Tornell's avatar
Carl Tornell
9h

As usual, people focus on what they understand.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joachim Klement
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture