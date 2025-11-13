A couple of weeks ago, I wrote about how investors process speeches and interviews of ECB officials depending on the nationality of the messenger. I concluded back then that it’s not only the message that matters, but also the messenger, and I ventured a guess that the same is true for all kinds of investment information. I may have found some corroborating data for that hypothesis.

Depending on the local listing rules, every listed company must report earnings every quarter or every six months. And every time they do it, investors go through that age-old kabuki of trying to guess what earnings per share will be and then assess whether the company beat or missed that expectation. Never mind that companies manage these expectations in the first place and then engage in all kinds of accounting shenanigans to beat them.

Yet, what always surprises me is how uneven the market reaction to earnings beats and misses is. Some companies (cough, cough, Tesla) can miss consensus estimates by a country mile, and investors don’t care, while other companies may have blowout numbers and barely see their share prices move. This gives rise to post-earnings announcement drift, which I have written about in the past.

One might guess that one influence on investor reaction to earnings releases is investor sentiment, not just about markets in general, but about the company itself. Kared Alsabah set out to identify how this company-specific sentiment influences share price reaction to earnings surprises.

In total, he identified 3,200 US company Twitter accounts since 2015 and tracked how many posts from the company were liked, shared, and how many replies they got. Crucially, he restricted his analysis only to nonfinancial tweets (e.g. about a new discount offer, charitable work of the company or an image campaign).

A positive sentiment towards the company is obviously measured by tweets that garner more likes than tweets by competitor firms. A negative sentiment is typically expressed as Twitter users replying to a Tweet more than they like or share it. Apparently, this is called being Ratioed (Ratio is the number of replies to a tweet, divided by the sum of likes and shares).

The chart below shows the abnormal return of the share price of a company on the day of the earnings announcement. Note that this return is adjusted for the size of the earnings surprise, so these bars only show the deviation from a ‘rational’ market reaction to the earnings surprise. If a company garners more likes than other businesses, its share price holds up better on days when the company presents positive earnings news as well as negative earnings news. No sign of overreaction in either case.

But if a company recently ‘got ratioed’, i.e. has seen a lot of negative sentiment in its Twitter feed, the share price tends to drop more on the day earnings are announced. And this happens both after positive and negative surprises. Clearly, the messenger matters for how investors react to earnings surprises.

Abnormal return in reaction to earnings surprises and Twitter sentiment

Source: Alsabah (2025)