Espionage is a constant threat to governments and the military everywhere. But it is also a massive threat to businesses that lose crucial technological advantages to competitors in other countries.

China is probably the most prolific and successful country in corporate espionage, as evidenced again in 2024 when intelligence services in the US and other countries got wind of Salt Typhoon and Volt Typhoon, two cyber espionage campaigns that had managed to infiltrate telecom and other critical infrastructure but remained undetected for years (and indeed were discovered only by accident).

A new paper by Andrew Kao at Harvard and Karthik Tadepalli at Berkeley took another shot at trying to measure the economic damage done by successful corporate espionage against US businesses.

The core of their results is shown in the chart below. Companies that corporate spies successfully target on average lose 40% of their revenues within five years and see about 40% of their R&D spending impaired as well. None of these effects is visible for companies that are not exploited by cyber attacks or physical espionage. The main driver of this decline in revenues is that affected industries see their exports decline by some 60%(!) over a decade as they have to compete with competitors abroad that have stolen the technology or lose market share in key markets as domestic players emerge, thanks to stolen intellectual property.

Yet, I find this just as puzzling as the authors of the study; businesses don’t really seem to respond to these damages. They don’t reduce hiring of people from suspicious backgrounds, nor do they reduce collaboration with foreign inventors and organisations that may be responsible for leaks and espionage. It seems almost as if most businesses simply don’t care or don’t know how damaging espionage is for their business.

Or they simply have a romantic notion of James Bond and other spies that are cool and would never target a company like theirs.

Effect of corporate espionage on firm revenues and R&D

Source: Kao and Tadepalli (2026)