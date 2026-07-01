My latest opinion piece for Reuters is out today. And just because it is summer, the sun is shining and the FIFA World Cup is on, that is no need to be happy. So, to prevent happiness from breaking out, I wrote on why I think the Iran war may be over for now, but is going to become a repeating problem in the future. 😉

The next Iran war may come sooner than you think

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - One stage of the Iran war has ended, but the world may be mistaking a pre-election pause for lasting peace. Tehran's economic leverage will likely remain strong through the U.S. midterm elections in November, but could weaken once the votes are counted, raising the risk of renewed confrontation afterward.

Read the full piece here: https://www.reuters.com/commentary/reuters-open-interest/next-iran-war-may-come-sooner-than-you-think-joachim-klement-2026-07-01/