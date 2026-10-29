Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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jbnn
4h

Two things.

1) I can't understand that something so obvious is the subject of a paper. *

2) Isn't lovely that we in the EU are all in this together, mes amis?

* Then again, if you think of what the academy and its surrounding institutions and NGOs have become...

Ben Landau-Taylor October 24, 2025 Articles

Why the New Leisure Class Enjoys Activism and Philanthropy

https://www.palladiummag.com/2025/10/24/why-the-new-leisure-class-enjoys-activism-and-philanthropy/

Status Over Intelligence

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AflgKE1xHQQ

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