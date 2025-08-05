Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gunnar Miller's avatar
Gunnar Miller
3h

Many asset management managers started as elements of big insurance companies, who would almost invariably change the name to something more anodyne in case performance blew up. Aetna → Aeltus, ING → Voya, Prudential PLC → Eastspring, AIG → PineBridge, Fortis → Fideuram, Mutual of Omaha → Touchstone Investments, Manulife → John Hancock, Northwestern Mutual → Mason Street Advisors, etc.

The insurer parent of the asset management firm from which I retired was an exception. It left its name on its asset management division, and always reminded the asset managers (when it wasn't reminding them how much more they were paid relative to the insurance agents) how much that imprimitur was worth. Recent events underscored how this can indeed be a risky strategy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joachim Klement
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture