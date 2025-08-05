One of the things I learned while working in private banking is that many relationship managers and salespeople mistake the power of a trusted brand with their personal skill. All too often, relationship managers are successful at a major company and think this is their skill. So, when they leave the company to join a smaller competitor or launch their own business, they are surprised how few of their clients follow. Client money can be extremely sticky.

Research by Julie Agnew and her colleagues shows that the same is true for asset management firms.

They invited 949 adult Americans who are currently working and saving for retirement to participate in a lab experiment. In that experiment they were asked to invest in different funds in their retirement plan. The trick, as you might have guessed, was to show them the same fund information but make them choose between a white label fund (unknown asset manager) vs. a branded firm and then vary the brands of the firms supposedly running the money. Additionally, they asked the participants questions that elicited how much they trusted different asset management firms.

So here is how the expected returns for the funds varied between funds from companies that investors trusted a lot vs. firms that they didn’t trust that much. Funds from trusted brands were expected to have substantially higher returns across all asset classes.

Expected returns of funds from trusted vs. untrusted brands

Source: Agnew et al. (2025)

Similarly, investors thought that funds from less trusted brands were more likely to produce a loss. The result of these brand-driven biases is that investors allocate more money to funds from a trusted brand than funds from as less trusted brand.

Probability of losing money in funds from trusted vs. untrusted brands

Source: Agnew et al. (2025)

It’s clear what this means for asset management firms. Brand management and brand reputation is responsible for a substantial part of the assets under management. Once a brand is damaged, it is often better to just rename the fund and take the brand out of the name to reduce the negative associations of investors with the fund. But if you have a good brand, make sure your funds all carry that brand in their name so that investors get that ‘warm glow’ when thinking about their investments.