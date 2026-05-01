Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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mark pagliaro's avatar
mark pagliaro
9h

Told you it was the weather.

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Tkelley's avatar
Tkelley
4h

Regardless, no one person is worth the salaries these CEOs get and if they can be impacted by the weather that just underscores the point

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