Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scenarica's avatar
Scenarica
9h

The interesting gap here is between the AA- rating and the way the market trades Gilts. The agencies are scoring the fundamentals. The market's already priced the behaviour, and the behaviour is Italy.

What makes that dangerous is the two numbers tend to converge eventually, and it's the rating that moves to meet the market. A downgrade wouldn't tell the bond market anything it doesn't already know. What it would do is force the holders who can only own AA-rated paper to sell, which turns a repricing the market already did into a mechanical one it hasn't. That's how a known weakness becomes an event.

I'd put maybe 40% on one of the big agencies cutting the UK a notch in the next two years. The market did its downgrade in 2022. The paperwork just hasn't caught up.

Reply
Share
Darren Sinden's avatar
Darren Sinden
15h

If you dont mind me saying so, you seem to have downplayed (missed out completely) the role of LDI Pensions and the structural issues within those trades, that fanned the flames of the gilt sell-off around the Truss / Kwarteng mini-budget. It's never a good look when holders of derivatives are being pressured to sell their collateral to meet cash margin calls, especially on this scale.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joachim Klement · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture