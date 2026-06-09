I recently published a post titled ‘Worse than Italy’, where I compared the US unfavourably to the supposed basket case of European politics, Italy. Because I am an equal opportunity insulter, I will turn my attention to a comparison between the UK and Italy today.

It is a comparison that is, unfortunately, extremely relevant to UK government finances and bond investors, and it harks back to the dramatic episode where Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng almost blew up the Gilt market in 2022.

Until that fateful mini-budget on 23 September 2022, UK Gilts were treated like the high-grade government bonds they are. Not as high a credit quality as Germany, but better quality than France, Italy, or Spain.

A team of Spanish researchers tried to understand the fallout from the UK mini-budget by trying to find similar crisis episodes in EU government bond markets. They did this by trying to identify ‘nearest neighbour’ bond market episodes that resemble the dynamics of the UK experience as closely as possible. The advantage of their methodology is that it allows for the identification of changing ‘nearest neighbours’ and nonlinear effects that often get filtered out in traditional econometric models.

The following three charts show how the behaviour of UK Gilts changed once the Bank of England had intervened to stabilise the bond market. The first episode is the immediate aftermath of the Bank of England intervention from 17 to 31 October 20222.

In that period, financial markets perceived UK Gilts the same way they did Italian and Spanish government bonds during the European debt crisis: Ready to drop into a death spiral and default at any moment. In the chart below, this shows up in the yellow line (Italy and Spain during the debt crisis), showing the smallest ‘tracking error’ to the performance of UK Gilts.

UK Gilts nearest neighbour 17-31 October 2022

Source: Andrada-Felix et al. (2026)

Once the immediate stress was digested and the government reversed course while the Bank of England continued to stabilise the Gilt market, Gilt yields dropped rapidly. UK Gilts behaved much more like core Europe around Germany, the Netherlands and other countries.

UK Gilts nearest neighbour 1 November to 31 December 2022

Source: Andrada-Felix et al. (2026)

However, once the situation calmed down in early 2023 (and presumably ever since), UK Gilts once again can be approximated by Italian and Spanish government bonds where investors feel confident holding them, but the moment there is trouble on the horizon in the form rising budget deficits or political instability, Gilt yields rise rapidly and much more than in core European markets because investors are quick to abandon UK Gilts.

What this analysis shows, then, is that years of government mismanagement (from both major parties, mind you) have cost the UK its status as a relatively safe bond market. The official credit rating of UK government bonds may still be AA- and thus higher than France (A+), Italy (BBB+), and Spain (A+), but bond investors have issued their verdict and treat it the same as Italy and Spain. And that costs all of us in the form of higher interest rates for the government, and thus also higher mortgage rates for UK homebuyers, for example.

UK Gilts’ nearest neighbour since January 2023

Source: Andrada-Felix et al. (2026)