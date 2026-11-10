The start-up scene in the US is the envy of bankers and investors across Europe and the UK. It seems that if you want to scale up, IPO or find any kind of growth capital, you have to go to the US. For years, there has been a dearth of start-up IPOs and even major scale-ups in Europe.

To illustrate the problem, I recently came across a LinkedIn post where someone showed the largest VC funding rounds in Europe ever. Mistral’s Series D funding round tops the list with a volume of $3.5bn.

Compare this to the US, where a simple Google search (or AI search if you want to waste tokens on something you can get for free) will tell you that the five largest funding rounds were:

$122bn for OpenAI in March 2026 $65bn for Anthropic in May 2026 $40bn for OpenAI in March 2025 $30bn for Anthropic in early 2026 $20bn for xAI in Q1 2026

The list goes on. Mistral’s $3.5bn funding round features only in 19th place.

A new analysis by the OECD puts the contrast in sharp light. They looked at the start-ups founded in the EU and the US between 2000 and 2025 and analysed which companies successfully scaled. They distinguished between ‘rising superstars’ (companies that would eventually reach a valuation of more than $11bn) and ‘growth-oriented companies’ (raising at a lead of $50m).

The first chart below shows how long it took start-ups in the EU and the US to scale up after filing their first patent. About 40% of EU start-ups took more than seven years from the point of filing their first patent to the point of getting enough funding to scale up. On average, it took 1.5 years longer for EU start-ups to scale up than for US start-ups.

Time between first patent filing and scaling

Source: OECD

The second chart shows that the real difference is at the very top. While the funding collected by EU growth-oriented firms increases at roughly the same rate as in the US, rising superstars and future unicorns clearly have a much easier time in the US. Five or six years after launch, US rising superstars start to attract much, much more capital than their peers in the EU.

And if this isn’t bad enough, then wait until Thursday when I will discuss another study that identified another key factor that prevents European start-ups from scaling.

Pre-scaling cumulative funding

Source: OECD