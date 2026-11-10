Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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Daniel Stein's avatar
Daniel Stein
2h

Mistral at $3.5bn being 19th on the US list is a brutal stat. Do you think that's mostly a capital problem, or does Europe just lose its best founders to the US before they get that big?

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Seixas's avatar
Seixas
3h

The gap at the superstar stage is especially interesting: larger rounds may reflect both access to capital and different business models or valuations. Does the OECD analysis distinguish firms that relocate from those that remain in Europe when measuring the gap?

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