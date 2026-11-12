On Tuesday, I wrote about a study by the OECD that compared start-up financing in the EU and the US. That study emphasised that while growth-oriented firms in Europe get on average the same funding as in the US, rising superstars (future unicorns) can accumulate much more funding in the US than in the EU. But the supply of funding is one thing; the cost of it is an entirely different story.

I admit, the study by Bo Becker, Efraim Benmech, and Joao Monteiro looked at listed companies only, but something tells me the same issue applies to private companies before they list.

Their original research question was to explain why the largest global megacaps are almost all in the US. There isn’t a single trillion-dollar company in Europe. The gap between the US and Europe is not due to fundamentals. Instead, there are fewer new companies, and newly listed firms are worth less than their newly listed US peers. And once they are listed, European companies often don’t grow that much.

The main answer they gave came as a major surprise to me: the cost of capital.

Naively, I thought the cost of debt in Europe is lower than in the US because interest rates (which are the foundation of corporate loan rates) are lower. And the cost of equity seems to be roughly the same in Europe and the US, according to the annual survey by Pablo Fernandez.

But apparently, I was wrong because the cost of capital is higher for European firms, and the gap increases the smaller the firms are.

Cost of capital by firm size

Source: Becker et al. (2026). Note: Firms are ordered by percentile of market value, with the smallest firms to the left.

If you look at the cost gap between the firms with below-median market cap and above-median market cap, you see that smaller firms in Europe face a much higher ‘size premium’ in their cost of capital than the US. And in the second half of the 2010s, this gap seems to have widened, making it even harder for European small caps to get the capital necessary to grow.

One discussion we should thus have in Europe, and in the UK, is how to make capital cheaper for small companies so they can invest in their growth.

Size premium in cost of capital

Source: Becker et al. (2026).