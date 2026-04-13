Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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Stephen Bosch's avatar
Stephen Bosch
3m

And now, when yet another global conflict results in a shock to the economy that was entirely predictable, governments are doubling down on what? Fossil-fuel subsidies.

"We've tried nothing, and we're all out of ideas!"

Predictable, predictable, predictable. And boring!

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