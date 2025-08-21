My latest opinion piece for Reuters is out this morning. In it, I address something that has become rather annoying to me: British pessimism. And I am German…

The UK is back in business. Someone forgot to tell British investors

LONDON, August 21 (Reuters) - Britain’s stock market is outperforming Wall Street in 2025, and the UK economy has enjoyed the fastest growth of any G7 country during the first half of the year. Yet British investors are mostly missing out while foreign buyers are reaping the benefits.

Read the full post here: https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/uk-is-back-business-someone-forgot-tell-british-investors-2025-08-21/