Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scott Lichtenstein's avatar
Scott Lichtenstein
1h

Very interesting and counter-intuitive piece. Even the better weather hasn't lifted moods eh? Yes, pessimism, a very British thing to do which spills over in investing, interesting.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joachim Klement
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture