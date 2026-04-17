I mean, that goes without saying, but a new article in the Journal of Happiness has shown exactly how hopeless it is. Based on the Global Flourishing Survey of more than 200,000 people in 22 countries representing 64% of the world’s population, they analysed the answers to one specific question:

“Despite challenges, I always remain hopeful about the future.”

The respondents could rate their answer on a scale from 1 to 10.

If you look at the 22 countries involved in the study, you see that the UK ranks near the bottom in average hope among the population, along with Sweden and Hong Kong. Japanese feel particularly hopeless, while Latin Americans and Southeast Asians show a particularly hopeful disposition.

Average hopefulness across countries

Source: Counted et al. (2026)

A closer analysis of the data shows that the key driver of feeling hopeful is religiosity. People who attend religious ceremonies more often are significantly more hopeful than people who don’t attend any ceremonies at all.

That is a common result in happiness surveys. People who are more socially connected to a group of people with common interests (e.g., your local church community) tend to be more content in life.

But maybe there is something else at play. If you plot the degree of hope in a country against the average income inequality in a country, you also find a pretty decent correlation of 0.38. Countries like Japan, Sweden or the UK have relatively low income inequality and simultaneously low degrees of hopefulness. Meanwhile, countries in Latin America, Africa and Southeast Asia tend to have high inequality, high religiosity and a host of other confounding factors.

Hope vs. income inequality

Source: Panmure Libeerum, Counted et al. (2026)

What causes what, or whether all these variables are only correlated with each other and caused by something else altogether, is completely unclear. I hope some people sit down and try to find out.