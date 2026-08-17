Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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Alice Edgcumbe-Rendle's avatar
Alice Edgcumbe-Rendle
2d

I understand your point but I am curious to hear what you think about the employer taxes which have accompanied the further increases in the NMW?

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1 reply by Joachim Klement
Richard Monkhouse's avatar
Richard Monkhouse
4h

…back in the sixties the Wilson Government tried the top down approach, the Prices and Incomes Policy. With this they tried to limit the rise of inflation of goods and deter the wage demands of the Unions. They failed and ran out of other people’s money.

When the minimum wage was introduced in 1998, it was sold as a means to prevent exploitative low pay. That was a red herring, it was virtually nonexistent in the UK at the time. The actual effect was to lower wages across the lower 3/4 of incomes and put rocket fuel into boardroom pay. I was a small business owner at that time and employed 16 or so staff. None of my staff earned less than double the minimum wage on its introduction. However, most of my friends of the time were in similar positions to me, they were either business owners, upper middle managers, or channel directors of large companies. They were all made redundant or forced to change careers. Their £50-60k positions were no longer required. It was noticeable at the time that magically, very similar positions were being advertised, with slightly altered job descriptions, at significantly lower salaries. £25k in the early noughties was suddenly seen as a good deal! The price had been £50k in the nineties. Boardroom pay began to skyrocket. Footsie executives saw there pay move from the hundreds of thousands into the millions. New Labour did a great job of redistributing wealth!

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