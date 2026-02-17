Klement on Investing

Gunnar Miller's avatar
Gunnar Miller
8hEdited

"Even though the US is the largest economy in the world, it only accounts for about 14% of global trade, the same as the EU or China. The pain of US tariffs on European companies is larger and may take longer to digest than Brexit, but in the end, companies in the EU, China and the rest of the world will be fine. I am not so sure about companies in the US."

That's pretty eye-opening! Norway recently decided to buy Chunmoo multiple-launch rocket systems from Hanwah of Korea https://www.defensenews.com/global/europe/2026/01/29/norway-picks-hanwha-to-supply-rocket-artillery-in-2-billion-deal/ .

As I am interested in British cars as a hobby, I can attest that friction costs and long (and often capricious) customs assessments and delays have me now buying parts and accessories almost exclusively through EU-based suppliers, which used to be more expensive than ordering directly from UK-based suppliers.

However, as I believe British companies figure that since EU customers are now conditioned to deal with more delays and expense (Zoll), as well as ridiculous hassles (delivery guys requiring cash at your front door on delivery to cover customs assessments), they've roofed the shipping fees. I had a ridiculous situation where I had to spend about £60 all-in for the £16 in gaskets I urgently needed due to it being £16 plus £30 flat shipping (in a tiny mail envelope!), plus £9 German import VAT (19% on the parts *and* shipping), plus an extra €6 DHL handling fee, and I had to shake the couch cushions to find €10 cash so the delivery guy would hand over the package at my front gate.

Side note: That customs charge (Einfuhrumsatzsteuer) is assessed on the "CIF value" (Cost + Insurance + Freight) plus any duty already charged. This surprises most people but it's standard EU practice and always was, it just never mattered when the UK was inside the single market. Aside from making all-in prices uncompetitive, this raises another unintended consequence of which I've seen scant coverage: Pre-Brexit, the UK vendor would charge 20% VAT and remit that straight to HMRC; now that de facto VAT assessment is performed on the German side, and that 19% import VAT revenue (boosted by charging it on CIF) goes straight to Berlin!

One thing worth noting: The 19% is German import VAT rather than what most people think of as "duty" (Zoll in the strict tariff sense). For most auto parts the actual customs tariff rate is 0-4.5%, but the import VAT at 19% dominates. You'd theoretically be able to reclaim it if you were VAT-registered, but as a private individual you can't ... it's just gone.

So the UK lost a revenue stream entirely, while Germany gained one it never had before, and the consumer pays more overall due to the CIF basis and DHL handling fees on top. It's just like the Trump tariffs where the consumer bears the 90-96% brunt, it becomes a de facto US federal import VAT, and the exporter only feels reduced demand and/or margin pressure (that's the other 4-10%).

The situation for the consumer has improved somewhat of late (some UK suppliers appear to have constructed bonded import warehouses https://rimmerbros.com/c/EU-All-Inclusive-Service ), but I have been shocked at how many small UK speciality providers have simply said "we no longer ship to the EU" https://www.johnrichardssurplus.co.uk . Insanity.

Rimmer Bros's setup is a perfect illustration of the absurdity: A British company having to establish what is essentially a bonded EU distribution operation, with all the overhead of a second logistics chain, VAT registration, customs compliance, IOSS registration etc., just to replicate what was previously a single seamless transaction. It's a pure deadweight loss; resources spent navigating a self-created bureaucratic wall rather than on anything productive, which cuts into their already-thin margins.

But here's the kicker: So many of the parts are now manufactured in China and India these days, that an EU vendor can simply buy the parts straight from the source and pay only a modest 3.5-4.5% duty, but avoid the UK's rules-of-origin problem entirely. Under the UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement, a UK vendor reselling Chinese-made parts can't claim UK origin, so those parts attract the same full EU MFN tariff as the EU vendor pays, with none of the TCA zero-tariff benefit, plus all the Brexit friction costs on top. As a result, the EU vendor avoids all those friction costs on the selling side, pockets a fatter margin over COGS than their UK competitors, and I get my parts overnight with no DHL handling surcharge, regular 19% VAT already baked into the paid price, and no need to shake the couch cushions.

 Someone should've come up with a way to avoid all this ... oh, wait a minute ;-)

Martin Schwoerer's avatar
Martin Schwoerer
10h

"trade in services was largely unaffected since there was no tariff imposed on trade in services", yes -- but isn't frictionless trade in services something the EU has been wanting to enable (in particular the U.K. was focused on this), but was only in the process of introducing (until this process got killed by Brexit)?

In other words:

We had frictionless trade in physical goods pre-2021, but that got nixed by Brexit.

We never had frictionless trade in services pre-2021; it only reached maybe 50% of its potential. And instead of trade in services growing in the past decade, it's been quite stagnant.

