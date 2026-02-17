The UK’s trade after Brexit…
…and what it tells us about the US in the coming years. The title for today’s post is a bit too long for one line, and I apologise for harping on about the damage Brexit has done to the UK economy. A new analysis from the ECB can teach us a lot about the impact the tariffs in the US may have on trade in that country.
Remember that in 2016 the UK voted to leave the EU, but the actual Brexit only happened on 1 January 2021. The EU was the UK’s main export partner and accounted for about two-thirds of all exports of goods. Since 2021, UK trade with the EU is subject to a 10% tariff unless the goods satisfy rules of origins standards. But while the vast majority of goods traded between the UK and the EU do meet these criteria and are thus free from tariffs, there are still customs forms and other paperwork that needs to be filled out now.
The US, meanwhile, has imposed actual tariffs that amount to about 14.4% on 100% of its imports and there are practically no exceptions to remove these tariffs. So, it’s additional paperwork and tariffs combined.
So, it might be worthwhile to take a look at UK trades with the EU, especially the imports to the UK from the EU and how EU countries changed their trade flows after the tariffs came into place.
The first chart shows that after the actual Brexit, UK exports dropped by about 0.4% per month. The authors of the study estimate that, thanks to the emergence of non-trade barriers with the EU (i.e. red tape and bureaucracy), UK exports to the EU contracted by almost 40%.
Estimated impact of Brexit on UK exports per month
US exporters probably won’t care that much about these statistics because, other than China, nobody has imposed retaliatory tariffs on the U.S. It’s more important to look at the impact on imports since both the UK and the EU faced 10% import tariffs. However, while the UK faced 10% tariffs from its main trading partner, the EU only faced 10% import tariffs from one trade partner among many. Companies in the EU could import from competitors outside the UK if they didn’t want to pay the import duties.
The charts below show the imports of the UK, Germany and France after the Brexit agreement came into place. The figures on the left show total imports in blue compared to a synthetic estimate if no tariffs were put in place in orange. The figures on the right show imports from the EU (in the case of the UK) or the UK (for Germany and France). Again, the charts compare the actual import statistics with a counterfactual if no tariffs had been put in place.
Estimated impact of Brexit on imports
The figures on the right show the same picture everywhere. Trade between the UK and the EU was significantly reduced due to the tariffs. The EU imported less from the UK and vice versa. The figures on the left, meanwhile, show the difference between the UK and the EU. EU countries did not experience a drop in total imports, while the UK did. In short, trade with the UK declined, hurting UK companies that rely on imports from abroad and exporters that rely heavily on exports to the US.
Meanwhile, companies in the EU that needed imports got them from somewhere else. Trade flows went away from the UK to other countries, leaving UK exporters stranded. And what about EU exporters? While companies that exported to the UK saw these exports decline significantly in the beginning, they could also adjust their trade flows and redirect their goods elsewhere.
The only companies that suffered in the long run were UK importers and UK exporters. UK importers had to pay higher prices for their imports and eventually reduced their imports permanently, creating a lower supply at higher prices in the UK. UK exporters, meanwhile, ended up stranded as the EU redirected its trade flows to other countries and regions.
Because the UK is a small market in the global context, other regions (EU, US, China, etc.) can ignore the UK if it imposes tariffs on its trading partners. The result is that the rest of the world is doing fine while the UK suffers.
You may say that the US is so big that nobody can ignore it. But you’d be wrong. Even though the US is the largest economy in the world, it only accounts for about 14% of global trade, the same as the EU or China. The pain of US tariffs on European companies is larger and may take longer to digest than Brexit, but in the end, companies in the EU, China and the rest of the world will be fine. I am not so sure about companies in the US.
Finally, there is some good news that I wanted to mention as well. While trade in goods got redirected leaving UK businesses worse off, trade in services was largely unaffected since there was no tariff imposed on trade in services. UK services companies did not suffer from Brexit that much (only indirectly through the goods they purchase from abroad).
Estimated impact of Brexit on UK trade in services
That's pretty eye-opening! Norway recently decided to buy Chunmoo multiple-launch rocket systems from Hanwah of Korea https://www.defensenews.com/global/europe/2026/01/29/norway-picks-hanwha-to-supply-rocket-artillery-in-2-billion-deal/ .
As I am interested in British cars as a hobby, I can attest that friction costs and long (and often capricious) customs assessments and delays have me now buying parts and accessories almost exclusively through EU-based suppliers, which used to be more expensive than ordering directly from UK-based suppliers.
However, as I believe British companies figure that since EU customers are now conditioned to deal with more delays and expense (Zoll), as well as ridiculous hassles (delivery guys requiring cash at your front door on delivery to cover customs assessments), they've roofed the shipping fees. I had a ridiculous situation where I had to spend about £60 all-in for the £16 in gaskets I urgently needed due to it being £16 plus £30 flat shipping (in a tiny mail envelope!), plus £9 German import VAT (19% on the parts *and* shipping), plus an extra €6 DHL handling fee, and I had to shake the couch cushions to find €10 cash so the delivery guy would hand over the package at my front gate.
Side note: That customs charge (Einfuhrumsatzsteuer) is assessed on the "CIF value" (Cost + Insurance + Freight) plus any duty already charged. This surprises most people but it's standard EU practice and always was, it just never mattered when the UK was inside the single market. Aside from making all-in prices uncompetitive, this raises another unintended consequence of which I've seen scant coverage: Pre-Brexit, the UK vendor would charge 20% VAT and remit that straight to HMRC; now that de facto VAT assessment is performed on the German side, and that 19% import VAT revenue (boosted by charging it on CIF) goes straight to Berlin!
One thing worth noting: The 19% is German import VAT rather than what most people think of as "duty" (Zoll in the strict tariff sense). For most auto parts the actual customs tariff rate is 0-4.5%, but the import VAT at 19% dominates. You'd theoretically be able to reclaim it if you were VAT-registered, but as a private individual you can't ... it's just gone.
So the UK lost a revenue stream entirely, while Germany gained one it never had before, and the consumer pays more overall due to the CIF basis and DHL handling fees on top. It's just like the Trump tariffs where the consumer bears the 90-96% brunt, it becomes a de facto US federal import VAT, and the exporter only feels reduced demand and/or margin pressure (that's the other 4-10%).
The situation for the consumer has improved somewhat of late (some UK suppliers appear to have constructed bonded import warehouses https://rimmerbros.com/c/EU-All-Inclusive-Service ), but I have been shocked at how many small UK speciality providers have simply said "we no longer ship to the EU" https://www.johnrichardssurplus.co.uk . Insanity.
Rimmer Bros's setup is a perfect illustration of the absurdity: A British company having to establish what is essentially a bonded EU distribution operation, with all the overhead of a second logistics chain, VAT registration, customs compliance, IOSS registration etc., just to replicate what was previously a single seamless transaction. It's a pure deadweight loss; resources spent navigating a self-created bureaucratic wall rather than on anything productive, which cuts into their already-thin margins.
But here's the kicker: So many of the parts are now manufactured in China and India these days, that an EU vendor can simply buy the parts straight from the source and pay only a modest 3.5-4.5% duty, but avoid the UK's rules-of-origin problem entirely. Under the UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement, a UK vendor reselling Chinese-made parts can't claim UK origin, so those parts attract the same full EU MFN tariff as the EU vendor pays, with none of the TCA zero-tariff benefit, plus all the Brexit friction costs on top. As a result, the EU vendor avoids all those friction costs on the selling side, pockets a fatter margin over COGS than their UK competitors, and I get my parts overnight with no DHL handling surcharge, regular 19% VAT already baked into the paid price, and no need to shake the couch cushions.
Someone should've come up with a way to avoid all this ... oh, wait a minute ;-)
"trade in services was largely unaffected since there was no tariff imposed on trade in services", yes -- but isn't frictionless trade in services something the EU has been wanting to enable (in particular the U.K. was focused on this), but was only in the process of introducing (until this process got killed by Brexit)?
In other words:
We had frictionless trade in physical goods pre-2021, but that got nixed by Brexit.
We never had frictionless trade in services pre-2021; it only reached maybe 50% of its potential. And instead of trade in services growing in the past decade, it's been quite stagnant.