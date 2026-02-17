…and what it tells us about the US in the coming years. The title for today’s post is a bit too long for one line, and I apologise for harping on about the damage Brexit has done to the UK economy. A new analysis from the ECB can teach us a lot about the impact the tariffs in the US may have on trade in that country.

Remember that in 2016 the UK voted to leave the EU, but the actual Brexit only happened on 1 January 2021. The EU was the UK’s main export partner and accounted for about two-thirds of all exports of goods. Since 2021, UK trade with the EU is subject to a 10% tariff unless the goods satisfy rules of origins standards. But while the vast majority of goods traded between the UK and the EU do meet these criteria and are thus free from tariffs, there are still customs forms and other paperwork that needs to be filled out now.

The US, meanwhile, has imposed actual tariffs that amount to about 14.4% on 100% of its imports and there are practically no exceptions to remove these tariffs. So, it’s additional paperwork and tariffs combined.

So, it might be worthwhile to take a look at UK trades with the EU, especially the imports to the UK from the EU and how EU countries changed their trade flows after the tariffs came into place.

The first chart shows that after the actual Brexit, UK exports dropped by about 0.4% per month. The authors of the study estimate that, thanks to the emergence of non-trade barriers with the EU (i.e. red tape and bureaucracy), UK exports to the EU contracted by almost 40%.

Estimated impact of Brexit on UK exports per month

Source: Caffarelli et al. (2025)

US exporters probably won’t care that much about these statistics because, other than China, nobody has imposed retaliatory tariffs on the U.S. It’s more important to look at the impact on imports since both the UK and the EU faced 10% import tariffs. However, while the UK faced 10% tariffs from its main trading partner, the EU only faced 10% import tariffs from one trade partner among many. Companies in the EU could import from competitors outside the UK if they didn’t want to pay the import duties.

The charts below show the imports of the UK, Germany and France after the Brexit agreement came into place. The figures on the left show total imports in blue compared to a synthetic estimate if no tariffs were put in place in orange. The figures on the right show imports from the EU (in the case of the UK) or the UK (for Germany and France). Again, the charts compare the actual import statistics with a counterfactual if no tariffs had been put in place.

Estimated impact of Brexit on imports

Source: Caffarelli et al. (2025)

The figures on the right show the same picture everywhere. Trade between the UK and the EU was significantly reduced due to the tariffs. The EU imported less from the UK and vice versa. The figures on the left, meanwhile, show the difference between the UK and the EU. EU countries did not experience a drop in total imports, while the UK did. In short, trade with the UK declined, hurting UK companies that rely on imports from abroad and exporters that rely heavily on exports to the US.

Meanwhile, companies in the EU that needed imports got them from somewhere else. Trade flows went away from the UK to other countries, leaving UK exporters stranded. And what about EU exporters? While companies that exported to the UK saw these exports decline significantly in the beginning, they could also adjust their trade flows and redirect their goods elsewhere.

The only companies that suffered in the long run were UK importers and UK exporters. UK importers had to pay higher prices for their imports and eventually reduced their imports permanently, creating a lower supply at higher prices in the UK. UK exporters, meanwhile, ended up stranded as the EU redirected its trade flows to other countries and regions.

Because the UK is a small market in the global context, other regions (EU, US, China, etc.) can ignore the UK if it imposes tariffs on its trading partners. The result is that the rest of the world is doing fine while the UK suffers.

You may say that the US is so big that nobody can ignore it. But you’d be wrong. Even though the US is the largest economy in the world, it only accounts for about 14% of global trade, the same as the EU or China. The pain of US tariffs on European companies is larger and may take longer to digest than Brexit, but in the end, companies in the EU, China and the rest of the world will be fine. I am not so sure about companies in the US.

Finally, there is some good news that I wanted to mention as well. While trade in goods got redirected leaving UK businesses worse off, trade in services was largely unaffected since there was no tariff imposed on trade in services. UK services companies did not suffer from Brexit that much (only indirectly through the goods they purchase from abroad).

Estimated impact of Brexit on UK trade in services

Source: Caffarelli et al. (2025)