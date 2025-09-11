Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jonathan Smart's avatar
Jonathan Smart
11h

I broadly concur with your view. However, the wild card is the markets (and broadly asset prices). High-income households are very exposed there, so any sustained drops in (equity) markets could have an outsized effect on the US economy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Flo Tingaway's avatar
Flo Tingaway
6hEdited

You know, as someone who is not wealthy but is a firmly middle class long-time professional who has been unable to find work for two and a half long years now, and is wrapping up a long career by sliding into destitution and homelessness, and has watched dozens of others ahead of me on that trajectory in the last two years with hundreds more who I personally know in the same precarious situation, I'm far beyond tired of people refusing to acknowledge the truth:

America doesn't have "an economy". We have several side-by-side economies:

1.) An economy for the upper quintile, decile, or smaller, which is currently booming as it has since 1980;

2.) Another economy for the rest of us, right alongside it, which has been mired in a major substantive, if not technical, recession for at least two years now.

Career professionals, if they can find job opportunities at all, are now regularly offered lower pay than the same jobs paid 25 years ago, while food and bills cost four times what they did then. Too many people have already slid from white collar careers into actual homelessness in just the last two years. And I've heard of too many directly related suicides.

LinkedIn is more full than I've ever seen it of people, formerly able to support themselves, lost in despair and hopelessness. You can't even get a job at McDonalds or Home Depot.

Meanwhile, the rich are doing well, so everybody pretends it's not happening.

And we've developed a new rigid caste that ensures you can no longer move from one of the lower economies to the upper. Remember when America used to be called"The Land Of Opportunity"? Have you noticed you haven't heard that phrase in a while?

And after two long years of this, we get to sit and watch people still continue to publish pieces about what good shape we're in.

Wait until these chickens come home to roost. I just don't believe you can put this many skilled people out of work for this long without consequences, no matter how well the wealthy are coasting above it all.

The future is terrifying to many of us who spent most of our lives believing we had, if not job security, at least opportunity. And we've been brutally disabused of that misconception.

But the inevitable fallout from this still won't touch the top economic strata, so people will still write pieces about what good shape the US is in.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Joachim Klement and others
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joachim Klement
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture