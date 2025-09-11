With the job market softening and economists hammering on about the negative consequences of tariffs, some people expect the US economy to slow down and eventually drop into recession. My personal view is one where the stagflationary impulse from the tariffs will slow the economy down and increase inflation. Still, the US is unlikely to drop into recession in 2025 or even 2026. A new study by the Boston Fed shows one key reason why this may be so.

They wanted to find out why consumer spending has not slowed in the aftermath of the 2022 inflation spike and rising interest rates. They show that low-income households did indeed feel the pinch from the higher cost of living. Lacking any meaningful savings, they made up for the shortfall by using buy-now-pay-later schemes and – more commonly – racking up credit card debt.

High-income households, meanwhile, kept on spending at almost unchanged growth rates thanks to excess savings from the pandemic years and low credit card balances overall. These high-income households masked an overall deterioration in consumer spending and prevented the US from dropping into a recession in 2022 or 2023.

Credit card debt in 2022, in real terms, across households

Source: Boston Fed

All of this is quite well known among professional investors and economists, but where it becomes important is what the above charts mean for 2025 and 2026.

First, notice that in real terms, credit card debt for high-income households is still below 2019 levels. Rich people in the US still have the ability to add to their household debt. Middle-income households, meanwhile, already have higher credit card debt than in 2019, so for them, the air is getting increasingly thin. And low-income households have higher credit card debt than in 2019 but lower than in 2023.

What this means is that in another cost-of-living squeeze from tariffs and a softer job market, high-income households again have enough firepower to bail out the US economy and continue their consumption as if nothing really happened. Meanwhile, middle America and poor Americans will once again have to cut back their consumption or increase their debt to make ends meet. That is the same pattern as in 2022 and 2023.

But second, remember that the US passed a massive budget that cuts taxes for the richest 10% to 20% of the population. In 2026 and even more in 2027, high-income households will feel the benefits of these measures at the very least by not having to spend more on taxes and in many cases by effectively paying less. And that is probably worth a couple of bottles of (American?) champagne to celebrate.

I fully expect that while the living standards for low- and middle-income households in the US will deteriorate, we won’t see a meaningful drop in aggregate consumption because of high-income households. And without a meaningful slowdown in US consumption, it is hard to see a US recession anytime soon.