Jeffrey Epstein wasn’t just an evil rapist and paedophile. If anything, you’ve got to give him credit for being arguably the world’s best networker. It is simply incredible who was in contact with and met with Epstein over the years. It seems like the list never ends. Is it any wonder that NASA is rushing to get to the moon as fast as possible?

But in all seriousness, if you want to understand how Epstein had his fingers in every pot, not just in the world of politics but also in corporate C-suites, you need to read an analysis of the published Epstein files by Marina Gertsberg and her co-authors. They screened the files for mentions of S&P 500 company CEOs and directors and found that almost 200 different companies had directors with links to him on their boards at one time or another. Of all the people who sat on boards of S&P 500 companies between 2006 and 2026, about 12.6% or one in eight are mentioned in the Epstein files.

But a picture is worth more than a million Epstein files. Just look at the two network graphs below. The left-hand chart in blue shows the connections between S&P 500 companies that shared a director between them when only directors are traced who never had any contact with Jeffrey Epstein. The right-hand chart in red shows what happens when you add people from Epstein’s network to the graph. By the way, the research shows that Epstein was particularly well-connected in financial services and technology firms.

S&P 500 board interlock network with and without Epstein ties

Source: Gertsberg et al. (2026)

What this chart shows is that while most directors didn’t know Epstein, the best networked and most connected directors did. Epstein was in the middle of an elite network within the US business elite that had influence everywhere in corporate America.

Indeed, one of the more shocking results of the research (if that is possible after looking at these charts) is the analysis of the number of governance incidents and, within that, employee incidents in companies where Epstein-linked directors were sitting.

For each Epstein-linked director on their board, a company experienced, on average, one more employee incident, 2.3 more governance incidents and 4 more total ESG incidents per year. Once that person left the board again, the number of employee incidents dropped by 1 per year, the number of governance incidents dropped by 3 per year, and the number of total ESG incidents dropped by 4.7 per year. This strongly suggests more than just correlation. Rather, it suggests that Epstein-linked directors are playing fast and loose with governance, and appointing these people to a company’s board significantly undermines good governance.

So, if you happen to recruit for a director role at an S&P 500 company, here is a top tip: Check if the candidate is mentioned in the Epstein files. And if he is, stay away from him as far as possible.

Meanwhile, when investors finally found out about Epstein’s links within the company, they ran for the hills anyway. The chart below shows the abnormal share price return of companies, where one of their directors was linked to the Epstein files. Over the next 10 trading days, the share underperformed the market by an average of 8.5% on that news alone.

Abnormal share price return after the connection to Epstein becomes known

Source: Gertsberg et al. (2026)

I wish the authors of the study had done us all a favour and provided a list of the directors that they used in their study, but alas, I guess the risk of defamation lawsuits prevented them from doing so. So, the best I can do is guide you to this Wikipedia page and emphasise that I have no idea if any of the information reported there is correct.