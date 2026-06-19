Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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D.S.'s avatar
D.S.
16h

Well said, Joachim.

The "banality of evil" was coined for eichmann, though psych tests showed him to be a sociopath. These directors fit the definition more accurately, none more so than the Red Cross directors who knowingly allowed AIDS-tainted blood to be given to hemophiliacs.

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anon
8h

anyone with common sense knows the critical points.

trump sets the following examples for all with culpability :

a. automatically assume the guilt of others, as everyone should accept the innocence of themself.

b. if guilty, just repeat 'its nonsense' and that the whole thing goes away via other constructed distractions.

and as with all else, this is enough for MAGA and most of the gop.

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