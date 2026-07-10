Let’s face it, most of us form our opinions about other countries based on the news reports we get from these countries. What do you think about Iran? What about Saudi Arabia? Most of us have never been to either country. Still, I guess many will have a negative view of both Iran and Saudi Arabia, given the extensive reporting on the repression and human rights violations in these countries.

Yet, many people, particularly in the US and Europe, will also have a somewhat more positive view of Saudi Arabia than of Iran. As someone who has been in Saudi Arabia several times, I can assure you that a slightly more positive view is thoroughly undeserved. As far as I am concerned, there is no difference between Iran and Saudi Arabia except that Saudi Arabia is a long-standing ally of the US and Western Europe and invests billions in sportswashing.

But that is the point. Positive news coverage is easier to get if your country is more closely aligned with the country that is reporting on the news. In a beautiful study, Sibo Liu and his collaborators analysed 1.4 billion news articles from 55,240 media outlets in 176 countries.

The core result is shown graphically in the chart below. The closer the institutional similarity between the country that reports and the country that is reported on, the more positive the news coverage on average.

Institutional similarity and news coverage

Source: Liu et al. (2026)

Perhaps unsurprisingly, news coverage of political adversaries is particularly negative in autocratic countries and in both Autocratic and democratic countries among state-controlled media outlets. The latter also has an important corollary. In a country that experiences democratic backsliding (e.g., Poland and Hungary during the 2010s), the news coverage of other democratic countries is rapidly turning more negative, particularly among state-controlled media outlets.

And of course, as we get more and more bad news from specific countries, public opinion about these countries deteriorates as well, which in turn gives politicians the opportunity to act more hostile towards these countries.

As Austrian writer Karl Kraus famously said: “How is the world ruled and led to war? Diplomats lie to journalists and believe these lies when they see them in print.” He was pretty close to the truth, it seems.