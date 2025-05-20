Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Spyros Andreopoulos's avatar
Spyros Andreopoulos
10h

Admit it, you wrote this to flush out the nerds :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Joachim Klement
Martin Schwoerer's avatar
Martin Schwoerer
11h

Lions, tigers and crypto, oh my

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Joachim Klement
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture