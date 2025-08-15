This is the last post before my usual summer hiatus. Regular service will resume on 1 September. Enjoy the dog days of summer, everyone.

It must have been in 2006 or 2007 when I found myself in the security line at Heathrow airport scrolling through my email on my Blackberry (look it up, kids). As I look up, I notice a large ad in the departure hall that said: “Leave the country but not the office – [enter large UK telecom company here].”

That’s when it hit me. Thanks to the internet and mobile telecommunication, there was no excuse anymore to disconnect from work. Our boss and clients could reach us no matter what time of day (or night, as it turned out pretty soon) or wherever we were.

A couple of years later, the financial crisis happened, and that’s when it became clear to me and many others that not being able to switch off from work made a bad situation worse. Suddenly, we were working around the clock to deal with the crisis. Many people burned out, but at the very least, their mental health suffered from the constant stress. And all of that was before the advent of social media, which made everything much worse.

Back in 2008, I started imposing a rule that I would leave the office between 5 pm and 6 pm, no matter what, so I could go home, cook (a hobby I had taken up at the time), and get some downtime. If there is work to be done, I could still get back online later in the evening, but I needed that time to detach from work and preserve my sanity. I am sticking to this rule to this day.

Switching off from work has become an absolute necessity in this rather insane world we live in, so I wanted to leave you before my hiatus with a new study published in the Journal of Happiness Studies (yes, that exists) that looked at how being able to detach from work influences well-being.

The study examined responses from more than 30,000 Germans who have participated in the German Socio-Economic Panel (GSOEP) since 2011. The goal was to assess whether people who had an easier time separating work from leisure would also be happier and have higher life satisfaction.

As a German, I can tell you that this is an important study because among my colleagues at work, I have a reputation for working all the time (not true), and Germans in general have a reputation for ‘living to work’, rather than ‘working to live’. Or to use the phrase by Henning Wehn, the German comedy ambassador to the UK: “We Germans, we like a laugh – ONCE the work is done.”

The survey asked participants to rate how well they could switch off when returning from work, as well as whether they felt angry, worried, happy, or sad. The survey also asked them to rate their satisfaction with their health, sleep, job, leisure time and family.

Below is the result for a one-point increase in the ability to detach from work (on a six-point scale). The results are clear. Being able to switch off from work increases happiness and reduces negative emotions. Most importantly, it improves job satisfaction, helps us sleep better, and allows us to enjoy our leisure time more.

Detachment from work and well-being

Source: Baktash and Pütz (2025)

So, as I ride into the sunset for two weeks (not really, I am still working, but at least I can work less because I don’t write these posts), my advice to you is to find ways to switch off. Not just when you are going on vacation, but every day. It will significantly improve your life if you can do that.