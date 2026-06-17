To hike or to cut
It’s another Fed Day, and given the inflation pressures in the US economy, the big question will be whether the Fed hikes interest rates, leaves them unchanged or even cuts them. At the risk of stating the obvious, but how the Fed reacts will depend on how they assess inflation pressures and whether they focus more on the price stability or full employment part of their dual mandate.
Clearly, the current inflation pressures are from the disruption of the supply of oil, not from an overheating economy creating demand-driven inflation.
A team of economists from UC Berkeley recently used LLMs to analyse Fed communication around interest rate decisions and in speeches to assess how the Fed reacts to changing inflation pressures. The results indicate that in the 1970s, the Fed reacted more sensitively to supply-driven inflation and hardly reacted to demand-driven inflation.
We know today that this is exactly the wrong way to manage inflation. You cannot reduce supply shortages by increasing interest rates. All you do is reduce demand to get it in line with the reduced supply, but the price to pay is higher prices and lower economic growth (i.e., stagflation).
Fed policy changed dramatically with the arrival of Paul Volcker. Since then, the Fed tended to ignore supply-driven inflation shocks but reacted aggressively to demand-driven inflation. In other words, the Fed did exactly what William McChesney Martin said is the main job of the Fed: To take away the punch bowl just as the party gets going.
Fed reaction function to inflation shocks
Source: Kakhbod et al. (2026)
As a side note, I want to mention that this is exactly how New Keynesian economics says the Fed should react, while neoclassical economics says the Fed should react to each inflation shock the same way, no matter where it comes from. A good example of this kind of thinking is the Taylor Rule, which does not distinguish between supply-driven and demand-driven inflation.
And this brings me to the current moment. If supply-side disruptions drive inflation, how will the Fed react to it in today’s meeting and in the meetings in the second half of this year? Classically trained economists would say they should hike interest rates, while Keynesians say they should ignore it. The money market clearly sides with classical economics and expects the Fed to hike interest rates or, at the very least, leave them unchanged.
Meanwhile, the San Francisco Fed has a beautiful new online tool where you can identify the optimal path for Fed Funds Rates given inflation and unemployment forecasts (go check it out, it is awesome). I have put in both the Fed’s own forecasts for inflation and unemployment, together with the current consensus among private sector economists, to check what the Fed should do.
The really cool thing is that you can adjust how much weight the Fed gives to controlling inflation vs keeping unemployment low. The chart below shows the results for the rate change from today to Q1 2027 under different preferences for the Fed.
Optimal Fed rate path to Q1 2027
Source: Panmure Liberum, San Francisco Fed
Clearly, there is a big divergence between current market expectations and the optimal path as calculated by this tool. Even if the Fed focuses only on fighting inflation and even if inflation averages 3.3% (the current consensus number from private forecasters) rather than the Fed’s forecast of 2.7% is there a case for keeping rates stable. In all other cases, the Fed’s optimal policy is to cut Fed Funds Rates by 50bps or twice in the second half of this year.
The post-Volcker playbook is right about the mechanism. You can't fix a supply shortage by crushing demand. But the playbook assumes the shock is temporary and expectations stay anchored while you wait it out. After five consecutive years above target, that assumption is harder to defend. Duration matters independently of cause. Workers and businesses aren't pricing in a one-off oil spike anymore. They're pricing in the inflation they've been living with since 2021, and once that happens the supply shock starts behaving like a demand problem too, because the expectations themselves generate the pricing pressure.
The SF Fed tool is genuinely useful but it takes expectations as an input. If those expectations have already drifted, the optimal path it gives you shifts with them. That's the real argument inside the committee today, not whether this is a supply shock, everyone agrees it is, but whether five years of elevated inflation has broken the condition that makes "look through" the right response.
You've been totally tricked. No matter what you enter, it comes out as an interest rate cut. It's not for nothing that the tool is called TCYAT. (Trump Cover Your Ass Tool)..hahaah