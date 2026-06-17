Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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Scenarica's avatar
Scenarica
6h

The post-Volcker playbook is right about the mechanism. You can't fix a supply shortage by crushing demand. But the playbook assumes the shock is temporary and expectations stay anchored while you wait it out. After five consecutive years above target, that assumption is harder to defend. Duration matters independently of cause. Workers and businesses aren't pricing in a one-off oil spike anymore. They're pricing in the inflation they've been living with since 2021, and once that happens the supply shock starts behaving like a demand problem too, because the expectations themselves generate the pricing pressure.

The SF Fed tool is genuinely useful but it takes expectations as an input. If those expectations have already drifted, the optimal path it gives you shifts with them. That's the real argument inside the committee today, not whether this is a supply shock, everyone agrees it is, but whether five years of elevated inflation has broken the condition that makes "look through" the right response.

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Andi's avatar
Andi
14h

You've been totally tricked. No matter what you enter, it comes out as an interest rate cut. It's not for nothing that the tool is called TCYAT. (Trump Cover Your Ass Tool)..hahaah

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