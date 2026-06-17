It’s another Fed Day, and given the inflation pressures in the US economy, the big question will be whether the Fed hikes interest rates, leaves them unchanged or even cuts them. At the risk of stating the obvious, but how the Fed reacts will depend on how they assess inflation pressures and whether they focus more on the price stability or full employment part of their dual mandate.

Clearly, the current inflation pressures are from the disruption of the supply of oil, not from an overheating economy creating demand-driven inflation.

A team of economists from UC Berkeley recently used LLMs to analyse Fed communication around interest rate decisions and in speeches to assess how the Fed reacts to changing inflation pressures. The results indicate that in the 1970s, the Fed reacted more sensitively to supply-driven inflation and hardly reacted to demand-driven inflation.

We know today that this is exactly the wrong way to manage inflation. You cannot reduce supply shortages by increasing interest rates. All you do is reduce demand to get it in line with the reduced supply, but the price to pay is higher prices and lower economic growth (i.e., stagflation).

Fed policy changed dramatically with the arrival of Paul Volcker. Since then, the Fed tended to ignore supply-driven inflation shocks but reacted aggressively to demand-driven inflation. In other words, the Fed did exactly what William McChesney Martin said is the main job of the Fed: To take away the punch bowl just as the party gets going.

Fed reaction function to inflation shocks

Source: Kakhbod et al. (2026)

As a side note, I want to mention that this is exactly how New Keynesian economics says the Fed should react, while neoclassical economics says the Fed should react to each inflation shock the same way, no matter where it comes from. A good example of this kind of thinking is the Taylor Rule, which does not distinguish between supply-driven and demand-driven inflation.

And this brings me to the current moment. If supply-side disruptions drive inflation, how will the Fed react to it in today’s meeting and in the meetings in the second half of this year? Classically trained economists would say they should hike interest rates, while Keynesians say they should ignore it. The money market clearly sides with classical economics and expects the Fed to hike interest rates or, at the very least, leave them unchanged.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco Fed has a beautiful new online tool where you can identify the optimal path for Fed Funds Rates given inflation and unemployment forecasts (go check it out, it is awesome). I have put in both the Fed’s own forecasts for inflation and unemployment, together with the current consensus among private sector economists, to check what the Fed should do.

The really cool thing is that you can adjust how much weight the Fed gives to controlling inflation vs keeping unemployment low. The chart below shows the results for the rate change from today to Q1 2027 under different preferences for the Fed.

Optimal Fed rate path to Q1 2027

Source: Panmure Liberum, San Francisco Fed

Clearly, there is a big divergence between current market expectations and the optimal path as calculated by this tool. Even if the Fed focuses only on fighting inflation and even if inflation averages 3.3% (the current consensus number from private forecasters) rather than the Fed’s forecast of 2.7% is there a case for keeping rates stable. In all other cases, the Fed’s optimal policy is to cut Fed Funds Rates by 50bps or twice in the second half of this year.