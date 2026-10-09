Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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Immanuel Santosh's avatar
Immanuel Santosh
Oct 9

The urbanisation channel you describe is the one people still underestimate. Trade doesn't just move goods; it moves density, and density is what compounds productivity.

In my work with salaried professionals, the same pattern shows up at household level. Families that stay plugged into a high-density network keep upgrading their skills and earnings; the ones that retreat to a single employer in a single city plateau quietly.

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Tibor S's avatar
Tibor S
Oct 9

Great idea to follow the coins. One thought on the hoards: people buried coins to keep them safe and usually dug them up again. The ones we find today are the ones nobody came back for, often because of war or flight. So the maps may partly show where the trouble was, not just where trade went. Does the paper deal with that?

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