It is a common trope among business leaders that their employees are their biggest assets. another common trope is that businesses ‘invest’ in their employees by providing internal training and development opportunities. By now, every major company has internal training programmes. Then why are some companies so much worse at training and developing their employees than others? And what are the consequences of a bad internal training programme?

A thorough study by a team at Harvard University identified one key factor: middle managers. They gained access to three US companies, including one car manufacturer, one retailer, and one quick-service restaurant chain. They monitored how different middle managers worked with their teams and how they encouraged their team members to take up on-the-job and internal training opportunities.

These middle managers prove to be a crucial driver of internal training program implementation. In the quick-service restaurant chain, the attitude of the middle manager towards training accounted for more than half of the variation in training uptake among employees. In the car manufacturer and the retail company, they accounted for roughly one quarter.

This suggests that introducing an internal training and development programme with the help of HR does not in itself yield significant results. If the company does not live the programme, there will be no impact because there will be no or only minimal uptake. And as is so often the case in companies, what matters most for the successful implementation of a corporate initiative is the buy-in from management.

The individual differences in the uptake of training programmes between different teams, run by various middle managers, also allowed the researchers to study how internal training and development influenced team performance. Plus, it will enable us to identify which traits of middle managers lead to higher engagement.

Let me quote directly from the study: “High-Training managers – that is, those that are above the company median in training value added – are distinct in their focus on team development and employee engagement, compared to low-training (LT) managers, who emphasize individual high performers. We also show that these differences matter for firm performance. Namely, teams led by HT managers experience better engagement and lower absenteeism, particularly during periods of organizational change.”

How much does performance differ between teams run by high-training managers and low-training managers? The first chart illustrates the increase in output at the quick service restaurant and the retail company following an external shock that prompted them to require their employees to work more without additional compensation.

Effect of demand shock on performance

Source: Diaz et al. (2025)

For low-training managers, output after the demand shock rose by 0.7% in the first eight weeks and then dropped to an increase of 0.4% in the long run. Compare this to the teams of high-training managers, which increased output by 1% in the first eight weeks and then even more to 1.4% thereafter. And all of that without getting paid a single cent more. Similarly, in the retail company, teams of low-training managers increase output by 0.9% in the long run, but teams of high-training managers increase production by 4%.

Meanwhile, absenteeism increased on average after the demand shock, but not for teams of high-training managers. Indeed, while teams of high-training managers saw no or only minimal increases in absenteeism, the teams of low-training managers experienced a significant jump in their absenteeism rates. I don’t think there is any better proof that engagement matters. And bad bosses make bad teams, which makes for bad performance.

Effect of demand shock on absenteeism

Source: Diaz et al. (2025)