Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Israel Uncovered's avatar
Israel Uncovered
9h

The shekel shows the dollar side of this from the outside. When Wall Street falls, Israeli pension funds and insurers buy dollars to rebalance their foreign holdings, so the shekel tends to weaken in the same stress episodes. The day after the S&P 500's 4.4% drop on November 5, it lost 0.85%.

Reply
Share
Seixas's avatar
Seixas
10h

The distinction between the dollar and Treasuries is useful, especially when the ranking is based on stress episodes rather than ordinary returns. A bond can still rally in a crisis while offering less protection than another haven. Currency exposure also matters for an investor whose liabilities are not in dollars, so the ranking may look different after hedging costs. How sensitive are the results to the duration of the bonds and the currency in which returns are measured?

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joachim Klement · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.