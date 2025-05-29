I wanted to write about something different but thanks to Donald Trump there was a change in plan for my latest Reuters opinion piece. So now, I am talking about the topic of the day: The court ruling on Trump’s tariffs and how this saga may unfold in the coming months.

Special thanks to my editor Anna Szymanski for the quick turnaround and the ability to put my dribble into a presentable form on such a tight timeline.

Trump tariff reprieve could create more risk in Treasury market: Klement

May 29 - Investors worldwide woke up on Thursday to news that the U.S. Court of International Trade had ruled that U.S. President Donald Trump exceeded his authority with many of the tariffs announced since January. But this news isn’t as good as it may seem at first glance, especially for the U.S. Treasury market.

Read the full article here: https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/trump-tariff-reprieve-could-create-more-risk-treasury-market-klement-2025-05-29/