About six months ago, I wrote about the signs in Treasury markets that investors are losing trust in US Treasuries and demand a higher risk premium. Since April 2025 until about September last year, we have seen foreign investors pull money out of US assets and invest it abroad, a trend that returned in early 2026. That US Treasuries demand an increasing risk premium has become common knowledge in the circles I move in (i.e. institutional investors in Europe and Asia), but what about the US dollar? Is the world also turning its back on the dollar?

In the 2025 update to my geoeconomics book, I argued that while investors will increasingly diversify their government bond holdings in favour of European and Asian government bonds, the US dollar will not be replaced as the global reserve currency anytime soon.

Now, a new study indirectly confirms this assessment. The authors of the study measure the convenience yield of US Treasuries and the US dollar over time.

The convenience yield in bond markets is the difference between owning a US Treasury Bill or Bond outright compared to a synthetic replication of the same instrument using a foreign safe asset (e.g. German government bonds) and then swapping currency and interest rate payments back into the US.

Because the US financial market is much more liquid than foreign markets and because replicating Treasury Bills or Bonds with foreign assets and a series of swaps is complicated and cumbersome, the replicated Treasury Bills and Bonds should have a higher yield than holding the real thing outright.

Similarly, in currency markets, you can measure the convenience yield of the US dollar by measuring the cost of swapping US dollars in one year, one month or ten years from now into another currency like the Euro compared to exchanging it today and then holding the Euro for a year. This cost measures the convenience of owning US dollars vs. sitting on Euros for a while before you actually need them, and thus incurring the possibility of exchange rate movements against you.

Again, holding the dollar outright and swapping it when you need it should be cheaper than swapping it today and holding the foreign currency until you eventually need it. But if investors lose trust in the dollar, they will gladly shift into foreign currency sooner rather than later and thus the convenience yield of holding the dollar should decline.

The two charts below show that since the financial crisis, there has been a remarkable decoupling between investor perceptions of the dollar and US Treasuries.

The chart on top shows that for short maturities like three months, the convenience yield in Treasury markets has remained roughly in line with the convenience yield for the US dollar until about 2024. Then the 3-month Treasury Bills saw a significant decline in convenience yield as investors priced higher risks to Treasuries. The time series ends in June 2025, but we know that since April, the convenience yield has declined even more, indicating an even higher risk premium on short-term Treasuries, but not on the dollar.

The chart at the bottom shows how the convenience yield for 10-year Treasuries has not only declined but has been systematically negative since the end of the financial crisis. Again, since April 2025, this convenience yield has declined even more as the risk premium on US Treasuries has risen in the aftermath of the recent tariff announcements and tax cuts in the budget that increased US government deficits.

What these charts show is that investors continue to trust the US dollar but are shying away from US Treasuries because of the persistent deficits the US government is running. Of course, this declining demand for US Treasuries means that yields on Treasuries are gradually pushed higher, which systematically increases borrowing costs for the US government. And in a country that already today spends about $1 trillion on interest alone (some 20% of all government revenues are now needed to pay interest on existing debt), even relatively small increases in Treasury yields will increase future deficits significantly.

As Ernest Hemingway wrote in ‘The Sun Also Rises’: “How did you go bankrupt? Two ways. Gradually, then suddenly.” So far, the US is in the ‘gradual’ phase…

Convenience yield for the US dollar and Treasuries

Source: Du et al. (2026). Note: Benchmark CIP = covered interest rate parity for the US dollar; Government CIP = covered interest rate parity for US Treasuries.