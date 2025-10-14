My latest opinion piece for Reuters is out this morning and I make a bull case for UK equities. But wait, it is not about cheap valuations…

UK equity bulls may not be contrarians for long

LONDON - The UK stock market has become one of the top contrarian trades after the recent Bank of America survey reported a record number of fund managers underweight the British market. There are plenty of reasons to think that UK equities could outperform their U.S. counterparts in 2026 and potentially for the next decade – and this optimism does not rest solely on Britain’s cheap valuations.

See the full piece here: https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/uk-equity-bulls-may-not-be-contrarians-long-2025-10-14/