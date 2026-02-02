Estimating how much damage climate change will do to the global economy is a difficult task. There are a lot of nonlinear effects at play that create positive feedback loops once a tipping point has been crossed. Models that simply look at the average increase in annual temperatures in a region significantly underestimate the likely damage.

Models that estimate the economic impact of rising temperatures are exceedingly complex. But economists continue to increase their complexity to capture more nuances and details. Romain Fillon and his collaborators have shown that sometimes these details create large impacts on the economy. In their analysis, they used state-of-the-art models to estimate the effect of rising temperatures on global GDP split by climatic region. The added complexity came from their focus on intra-year variation in temperatures.

Rising average temperatures mean that extreme temperatures on individual days become far more likely while the average temperature on any given day changes very little. But it is these extreme heat waves and days of extreme precipitation that cause the most economic damage. What happens when one uses the expected change in temperature variation within a year to forecast the economic damage?

The chart below shows the results for each major climatic region in the world (share of world GDP generated in each region given in the chart) and the current most likely shared socioeconomic pathway. As you can see, climate models that ignore intra-year temperature variations underestimate the economic damage by about 13% in temperate regions (e.g. Western Europe and most of the US) and by 47% in continental climates (e.g. Canada, Scandinavia, Russia). Not really what I wanted to learn on a Monday morning, but there you go.

Underestimation of climate damage to the economy

Source: Fillon et al. (2025)