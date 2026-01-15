Donald Trump has introduced so many changes to global trade and capital markets that I called my outlook for 2026 ‘The find out’ phase of FAFO (Google it). But there is an interesting interaction between tariffs and demand for dollar-denominated stablecoins that might become influential in 2026.

Clearly, we know that in the immediate aftermath of the introduction of tariffs in 2025, investors withdrew dollars, and the dollar weakened. Going forward, as the tariffs are being implemented, they should continue to reduce demand for dollars because the whole point of tariffs was to narrow the trade deficit of the US. But if the trade deficit declines, it means that the capital account surplus of the US declines as well, and that means there is lower demand for dollars (see here for an explanation).

But there is a new kid on the block in the form of the GENIUS Act that establishes a regulatory framework for dollar-denominated stablecoins. It is widely expected that in reaction to this new law, demand for US dollars will increase as more investors invest in stablecoins.

An analysis by Amantha Divakaruni and Peter Zimmerman shows how and why this can happen. They looked at the change in dollar-denominated stablecoin demand in reaction to the tariff announcements in April 2025. What they found is that demand for stablecoins hardly changed in most countries, but increased significantly in others.

The underlying pattern was that stablecoin demand was driven by two crucial factors: the size of the tariffs and the degree to which a country has capital controls.

Countries that face higher tariffs will have a harder time acquiring dollars through exports. This means that for local citizens in these countries who want to hold dollars as a safe alternative to their home currency, there is suddenly a significant risk of a supply shortage. So citizens in these countries start buying dollars while the majority of investors sell dollars. If the people who want to get their hands on dollars before they become scarce live in a country without capital controls, they simply go to their local broker or bank and buy some dollars. It all nets out with the investors who want to sell the dollar, and the bottom line typically is less aggregate demand for dollars in these countries.

But people who live in countries that have imposed capital controls can’t just go to their bank and buy dollars. They have to find other channels to acquire dollars. And the best way to do that is to purchase stablecoins pegged to the dollar. The result is that in these countries that are hit by high tariffs and that control the flow of capital, demands for stablecoins suddenly increase dramatically.

So, while demand for dollars in the aggregate declines, demand for stablecoins increases and drives prices for these cryptocurrencies up.