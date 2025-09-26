In June, I was fortunate enough to spend a couple of days in Rome and visit the magnificent Caravaggio exhibition in the Palazzo Barberini. Not only was it a once-in-a-generation exhibition featuring some of my favourite pieces of art side by side, but it was also a refresher on how beautiful the city is. In particular, the many palaces are simply gorgeous and give the city a splendour that is rivalled by very few cities in the world. Palazzo Barberini is just one example of the many beautiful palaces there.
By the time the Palazzo Barberini was built, Rome was already a city of palaces. Indeed, when Caravaggio worked in Rome, it was already a city of palaces. Yet, a hundred years before Caravaggio, Rome was a city in decline, full of derelict buildings and crumbling infrastructure. If you think that sounds like the UK post-Brexit, keep on reading…
Palazzo Barberini in Rome
Rome’s decline effectively started with the relocation of the Pope to Avignon at the start of the 14th century. Because the Catholic Church was by far the most important employer and economic engine of the city, the move of the papacy to France meant that uncertainty about the future of Rome suddenly rose and remained high for years. The result was a persistent lack of investment in Rome’s buildings and infrastructure because citizens and ruling families could never plan for the long term.
One might have expected that with the return of the papacy to Rome in 1378, uncertainty would decline; however, a series of rival papacies in Rome, Avignon, and Pisa meant that it was never altogether clear where the rightful ruler of the Catholic Church was. Indeed, even after the papacy was consolidated in Rome, investment activity in the city remained low.
The real change, according to Alyssa Rusonik, came with Pope Sixtus IV, who invested in streets and other infrastructure projects, but most importantly decreed in his bull of 1480, that prelates of the church (bishops, cardinals, abbots and major superiors, for the non-Catholic) could inherit their possessions to other people.
Due to their vow of celibacy, (most) prelates didn’t have offspring. Indeed, the rule in the church was that after their death, the possessions of prelates would go to the church. This was done to prevent clergy from accepting bribes and amassing wealth, but instead created a perverse incentive to consume as much of the wealth as one could before death. The result was excessive feasts and tons of conspicuous consumption.
Once prelates could bequeath their possessions to other family members, it did two things.
First, it created an incentive to invest for the long term, as wealth could be passed down within the family for a considerable period. The result was that more and more prelates invested in houses, or rather, palaces.
Second, it implicitly removed the uncertainty around the future of the papacy.
Because the pope is elected from the College of Cardinals, all of whom resided in Rome at the time, a move of the pope to another city would be bad news for the value of the palaces of the prelates. After all, if the pope moves, you have to go with him and you won’t be able to take your house with you. This means that if the pope were to move, Rome would likely decay, just as it did when the papacy was in Avignon. And because homeowners are a powerful political force everywhere, they made sure that no pope would be elected who even remotely considered moving the papacy away from the city.
The clearer it became that the pope would stay in Rome forever, the more people invested in palaces. And the more palaces they had, the more they wanted nice roads and sanitation, so public infrastructure investment increased as well.
Palace building in Renaissance Rome
Source: Rusonik (2025)
The morals of the story:
If you increase political uncertainty, people will stop investing for the long term, and the country will gradually get poorer and poorer.
To reverse this decline, you need to make sure people have an incentive to invest for the long term (in the case of Rome, it was a cut in inheritance taxes for prelates from 100% to 0%).
But private incentives are not enough. You also need to radically improve planning certainty for the long run by binding the government to a predefined policy that a new incoming government cannot change.
If you do that, you may not only turn around a declining economy, but end up with one of the most beautiful places anywhere.
One thing I always enjoy about your articles is your impeccable spelling and grammar in your non-native language. So imagine my surprise when I spotted a rare transfer-verb mix-up!
In English, the roles of "giver" and "receiver" are expressed with two separate verbs: Lend vs. borrow, teach vs. learn, and bequeath vs. inherit.
In German, a single verb often covers both directions, with subject and object clarifying the meaning. Leihen can mean either “to lend” (Ich leihe dir ein Buch = I lend you a book) or “to borrow” (Ich leihe mir ein Buch = I borrow a book). Vererben means “to bequeath,” erben means “to inherit” (the family resemblance makes them easy to mix up), and lernen means “to learn,” but learners sometimes wrongly extend it to “teach,” confusing it with lehren. I often make the reverse slip myself in German as a non-native speaker.
So the mistake comes from a false equivalence in translation: the learner assumes that if one German verb can stretch across both meanings, English might work the same way. My German wife has “borrowed me” a lot of pens over the years. Other examples include win/beat (gewinnen/besiegen) → “we won them”; bring/take (bringen/nehmen) → directional confusion; raise/rise (erhöhen/steigen) → “I rose the question”; and sit/set (sitzen/setzen) → subject/object confusion.
Some of this even leaked through Old and Middle English into later dialects (British Midlands, US South): “I’m gonna learn him a lesson.”
That last example helps explain why native English speakers (myself included) often struggle with German reflexives (sich erinnern, sich freuen, sich beeilen), which are completely standard and part of everyday educated speech. English lost most of its reflexive verbs over time (they were common in Old and Middle English) in its march toward analytic simplicity, but pockets survived in dialects, where they became socially marked as lower-class, rustic, or “folksy.” Standard English only uses reflexives when they’re logically required ("he hurt himself"). But in many dialects (especially rural or non-standard varieties in the UK and US), reflexives sneak into places where standard English would just use an object: “I’m gonna get me a drink” (instead of “I’m going to get a drink”), or “he bought him a new truck” (instead of “he bought himself a new truck”).
Apropos all of this, and relevant to investing, as Shakespeare wrote in Act I Scene 3 of Hamlet, "neither a borrower nor lender be; for loan oft loses both itself and friend, borrowing dulls the edge of husbandry.” So even in Elizabethan times, the borrower/lender dichotomy was sharp in English; no ambiguity like in German’s leihen. But the lesson is the same in both languages: Avoid over-leverage, and don’t overextend your capital in risky lending. ;-)
Hence, buying real estate in Berlin in the 1990s was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. (Of course, I passed). Parliament said the government was moving there, to stay forever after, and any reasonably smart person knew what that meant.
Speaking of Rome, one remembers how the Borgias, murderers as they were, had the greatest penchant for ostentatious beauty. It seems criminals wanting to be accepted into polite society is also beneficial for palatial architecture.