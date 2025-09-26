Klement on Investing

One thing I always enjoy about your articles is your impeccable spelling and grammar in your non-native language. So imagine my surprise when I spotted a rare transfer-verb mix-up!

In English, the roles of "giver" and "receiver" are expressed with two separate verbs: Lend vs. borrow, teach vs. learn, and bequeath vs. inherit.

In German, a single verb often covers both directions, with subject and object clarifying the meaning. Leihen can mean either “to lend” (Ich leihe dir ein Buch = I lend you a book) or “to borrow” (Ich leihe mir ein Buch = I borrow a book). Vererben means “to bequeath,” erben means “to inherit” (the family resemblance makes them easy to mix up), and lernen means “to learn,” but learners sometimes wrongly extend it to “teach,” confusing it with lehren. I often make the reverse slip myself in German as a non-native speaker.

So the mistake comes from a false equivalence in translation: the learner assumes that if one German verb can stretch across both meanings, English might work the same way. My German wife has “borrowed me” a lot of pens over the years. Other examples include win/beat (gewinnen/besiegen) → “we won them”; bring/take (bringen/nehmen) → directional confusion; raise/rise (erhöhen/steigen) → “I rose the question”; and sit/set (sitzen/setzen) → subject/object confusion.

Some of this even leaked through Old and Middle English into later dialects (British Midlands, US South): “I’m gonna learn him a lesson.”

That last example helps explain why native English speakers (myself included) often struggle with German reflexives (sich erinnern, sich freuen, sich beeilen), which are completely standard and part of everyday educated speech. English lost most of its reflexive verbs over time (they were common in Old and Middle English) in its march toward analytic simplicity, but pockets survived in dialects, where they became socially marked as lower-class, rustic, or “folksy.” Standard English only uses reflexives when they’re logically required ("he hurt himself"). But in many dialects (especially rural or non-standard varieties in the UK and US), reflexives sneak into places where standard English would just use an object: “I’m gonna get me a drink” (instead of “I’m going to get a drink”), or “he bought him a new truck” (instead of “he bought himself a new truck”).

Apropos all of this, and relevant to investing, as Shakespeare wrote in Act I Scene 3 of Hamlet, "neither a borrower nor lender be; for loan oft loses both itself and friend, borrowing dulls the edge of husbandry.” So even in Elizabethan times, the borrower/lender dichotomy was sharp in English; no ambiguity like in German’s leihen. But the lesson is the same in both languages: Avoid over-leverage, and don’t overextend your capital in risky lending. ;-)

Hence, buying real estate in Berlin in the 1990s was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. (Of course, I passed). Parliament said the government was moving there, to stay forever after, and any reasonably smart person knew what that meant.

Speaking of Rome, one remembers how the Borgias, murderers as they were, had the greatest penchant for ostentatious beauty. It seems criminals wanting to be accepted into polite society is also beneficial for palatial architecture.

