In June, I was fortunate enough to spend a couple of days in Rome and visit the magnificent Caravaggio exhibition in the Palazzo Barberini. Not only was it a once-in-a-generation exhibition featuring some of my favourite pieces of art side by side, but it was also a refresher on how beautiful the city is. In particular, the many palaces are simply gorgeous and give the city a splendour that is rivalled by very few cities in the world. Palazzo Barberini is just one example of the many beautiful palaces there.

By the time the Palazzo Barberini was built, Rome was already a city of palaces. Indeed, when Caravaggio worked in Rome, it was already a city of palaces. Yet, a hundred years before Caravaggio, Rome was a city in decline, full of derelict buildings and crumbling infrastructure. If you think that sounds like the UK post-Brexit, keep on reading…

Rome’s decline effectively started with the relocation of the Pope to Avignon at the start of the 14th century. Because the Catholic Church was by far the most important employer and economic engine of the city, the move of the papacy to France meant that uncertainty about the future of Rome suddenly rose and remained high for years. The result was a persistent lack of investment in Rome’s buildings and infrastructure because citizens and ruling families could never plan for the long term.

One might have expected that with the return of the papacy to Rome in 1378, uncertainty would decline; however, a series of rival papacies in Rome, Avignon, and Pisa meant that it was never altogether clear where the rightful ruler of the Catholic Church was. Indeed, even after the papacy was consolidated in Rome, investment activity in the city remained low.

The real change, according to Alyssa Rusonik, came with Pope Sixtus IV, who invested in streets and other infrastructure projects, but most importantly decreed in his bull of 1480, that prelates of the church (bishops, cardinals, abbots and major superiors, for the non-Catholic) could inherit their possessions to other people.

Due to their vow of celibacy, (most) prelates didn’t have offspring. Indeed, the rule in the church was that after their death, the possessions of prelates would go to the church. This was done to prevent clergy from accepting bribes and amassing wealth, but instead created a perverse incentive to consume as much of the wealth as one could before death. The result was excessive feasts and tons of conspicuous consumption.

Once prelates could bequeath their possessions to other family members, it did two things.

First, it created an incentive to invest for the long term, as wealth could be passed down within the family for a considerable period. The result was that more and more prelates invested in houses, or rather, palaces.

Second, it implicitly removed the uncertainty around the future of the papacy.

Because the pope is elected from the College of Cardinals, all of whom resided in Rome at the time, a move of the pope to another city would be bad news for the value of the palaces of the prelates. After all, if the pope moves, you have to go with him and you won’t be able to take your house with you. This means that if the pope were to move, Rome would likely decay, just as it did when the papacy was in Avignon. And because homeowners are a powerful political force everywhere, they made sure that no pope would be elected who even remotely considered moving the papacy away from the city.

The clearer it became that the pope would stay in Rome forever, the more people invested in palaces. And the more palaces they had, the more they wanted nice roads and sanitation, so public infrastructure investment increased as well.

The morals of the story:

If you increase political uncertainty, people will stop investing for the long term, and the country will gradually get poorer and poorer.

To reverse this decline, you need to make sure people have an incentive to invest for the long term (in the case of Rome, it was a cut in inheritance taxes for prelates from 100% to 0%).

But private incentives are not enough. You also need to radically improve planning certainty for the long run by binding the government to a predefined policy that a new incoming government cannot change.

If you do that, you may not only turn around a declining economy, but end up with one of the most beautiful places anywhere.