Poor Michael Gove will likely be haunted by his ‘People have had enough of experts’ quote for the rest of his life. But Brexit, to me, remains the prime example of political decisions where experts got it right. Indeed, when it comes to forecasts, people should rely more on experts because the general public is arguably horrible at it.

To show how bad non-experts are at forecasting political decisions, a team of German economists asked 127 professional economists and thousands of German households to participate in an online experiment. The question at hand was whether Germany should spend more government money on its public school system.

Unfortunately, you cannot run a real-life experiment on the economic outcomes of higher education spending in a laboratory, so they had to do something different. They asked a representative sample of Germans if the government should spend more on public schools. Then they asked both the economists and the non-experts what percentage of Germans would favour higher spending on public schools. Note that this experiment was done in Germany, where support for public schools is high, but people are also very debt averse and will not be in favour of higher government spending if that means larger government deficits.

The chart below shows the key results for three different setups of the experiment. In the control group, people were simply asked if they supported higher education spending. In the information provision setup, both the general public and expert and non-expert forecasters were given the current government spending (€7,300 per pupil per year) as information about current costs. Finally, in the information acquisition setup, they were given a link where they could read up on the information and the current government spending.

The grey bars show the outcome of the survey and the percentage of Germans who favour higher education spending (77% in the case of the control setup). The blue bars show the prediction of experts about how popular such a policy would be among the public. The red bars show the predictions of non-experts based on how they said they made their predictions (using mostly their gut instinct, pre-existing knowledge, numerical reasoning or other means).

While all predictions underestimated true support for the policy, it is obvious that experts were much closer than the non-experts. In particular, those who relied on their gut feelings or ‘common sense’ were wildly off the mark, which once again goes to show that Voltaire was right when he said that the problem with common sense is that it is not so common.

Prediction accuracy of expert and non-expert forecasters

Source: Grewenig et al. (2026)