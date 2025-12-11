The process repeats regularly. A company goes bankrupt due to accounting shenanigans or outright accounting fraud. Investors lose a lot of money and start asking questions about why the auditors didn’t warn them. Under pressure, accounting firms promise improvements or are forced to implement them because regulations change. Yet, give it a couple of years, and the next accounting scandal emerges, and the show starts over again.

Probably the most prominent case of audit failures has been Enron. The firm engaged in extreme accounting practices, yet every year, its auditor Arthur Andersen gave it a clean bill of health. When the entire house of cards finally collapsed, the public outcry about Arthur Andersen’s audit practices was so intense that the firm eventually went under. Two French researchers documented in detail in 2010 how Arthur Andersen was made the scapegoat for Enron’s failures.

Now, a group from the Universities of Leeds and the Witwatersrand looked at the failure of the UK’s largest construction firm, Carillion, in 2018 and its auditor, KPMG. This was a similarly public failure that eventually triggered changes in the regulation and oversight of auditors in the UK.

What is interesting about the analysis is that they show that the media and investors increasingly designated KPMG as the primary scapegoat for the failure of Carillion. The problem wasn’t that Carillion did anything wrong; the problem was that KPMG didn’t catch them.

They also showed that this scapegoating evolved. When the outrage over KPMG’s audit failures didn’t subside, the regulator was dragged in as an additional scapegoat for not providing strict enough oversight of KPMG so that they would conduct a faulty audit.

All of this turns into an exercise not of finding who made which mistake, but one of finding someone to blame other than oneself. KPMG and the regulator were both gradually exonerated by the media after they made changes and were allowed back into ‘polite society’.

Which leads me to the question I was stuck with after reading the paper: Do we really want auditors to do a better job? Imagine auditors would catch every company that engages in dangerous or even fraudulent accounting practices. If we, as investors, then lost money investing in those companies, who would we blame for losing money? If these companies go under and we lose all our money, who would we point our fingers at?

Caveat emptor: Our duty as investors is to do our own due diligence. Too many investors are happy to outsource this duty to auditors and other third parties. At least if it all goes pear-shaped, we then have somebody other than ourselves we can blame.