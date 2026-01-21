Donald Trump really, really wants Greenland to become American, no matter what Greenlanders, Danes, or anyone else thinks. On Thursday, the heads of the EU member states will meet in Brussels for an emergency meeting to discuss how to react to his latest threat to impose tariffs against eight European countries that dared to send military personnel to Greenland which he claims the Europeans have neglected militarily in the past. So, let’s have a look at the options the Europeans have to retaliate against US threats.

I am not going to dive into the (frankly) unhinged actions of the US President, which have become so odious that apparently members of his own party in Congress are wondering if they have to step in to stop him.

Keir Starmer tried to be diplomatic and indicated the UK will not retaliate against American tariffs, which is pretty much the only position he can take since any retaliation would surely hurt the UK economy much more than the US. The UK on its own is simply too small to hurt the US economy.

But the EU can, and in my view should, retaliate. We have learned in 2025 that the only way to stop Trump from bullying other nations is to stand firm and push back. Appeasement has failed to work in practically all cases, while the firm approaches of China and Canada have worked far better.

So, as EU leaders debate what actions to take, let me summarise the potential retaliation measures at their disposal. I have sorted them from weakest to strongest below (at least what I consider to be weakest to strongest).

Of course, these actions will trigger an escalation by Trump in the short term, which is why some EU leaders like Friedrich Merz of Germany are currently trying to soften the EU’s response. But 2025 also has shown that if countries remain firm, the escalation cycle ends within a couple of weeks and Trump rows back (or should I say ‘chickens out’?) once he realises he can’t bully others into submission.

The EU’s possible countermeasures to US tariffs:

Stop the ongoing negotiations about the details of the US-EU trade deal from last year and impose tariffs on €93bn of US goods exported to the EU. In my view, this is almost certain to happen.

Add additional tariffs targeted at specific US goods. The problem with such tariffs is that they would increase inflation in the EU and significantly increase the pain on European economies in the short term.

Use the Digital Services Act and other existing EU regulations to limit the business of US technology companies in the EU or enforce larger fines on social media platforms for violating the Act. This could be used to target Trump’s main donors, but also opens up a new battlefield and moves the trade war from goods to services.

The EU’s ‘Buy European Act’ (which currently makes its way through the legislative process) can be used to redirect public procurement contracts (particularly in the services and technology space) from American vendors to European and Asian vendors.

Activate the anti-coercion instrument, which allows the EU to impose tariffs on services companies (where the US has a trade surplus with the EU) as well as target companies that are linked to the US government (my analysis indicates that Alphabet, Microsoft, and SpaceX would all qualify as government contractors under the instrument). The anti-coercion instrument was designed precisely for situations like the current one, and its activation would send a clear signal that the EU is willing to stand firm.

Introduce export taxes on EU exports to the US that are hard to replace. ASML’s machinery, as well as other specialised machinery and equipment, come to mind, but also the US icebreakers recently ordered from Finland. The advantage of such an export tax is that it acts like an increase in US tariffs and thus increases inflation and costs to US businesses while keeping the revenues in the EU and allowing the EU to recycle these revenues to support European exporters that are suffering from the US tariffs.

Reduce European capital flows to the US, for example, by encouraging or even incentivising European banks and pension funds to reduce their holdings of US Treasuries. The EU is the US’s largest lender and the US has a large external deficit. Reduced foreign demand could increase Treasury yields, but the Fed could neutralise the impact of these measures by stepping in and relaunching quantitative easing to control the yield curve. This is why I think such a measure is essentially a non-starter outside an escalation to open hostilities.

Speaking of open hostilities, José Ignacio Torreblanca from the European Council on Foreign Affairs has suggested a list of possible measures the EU can take should the US administration escalate the tensions over Greenland to the level of a military invasion (warning, this is getting scary now):