Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gunnar Miller's avatar
Gunnar Miller
18hEdited

Perhaps a preference for round numbers is part of the reason Nasdaq still has a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share; if the stock stays below that round level, it is eventually delisted. A reverse stock split to get off of the OTC "pink sheets" is one of the greatest sins for a publicly-listed company.

Prior to decimalization, stock prices had fractional elements 3/4, 1/2, 1/4, 1/8 (and towards the end, 1/16, or "teenies"). If a "penny stock" had a fractional price below $1, it was called a "drill bit" https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Drill_bit_sizes#Fractional-inch_drill_bit_sizes , a wonderfully derogatory term which works on two levels, as it evokes not only diminutive size, but conjurs the image of augering into the ground.

Decimalization doesn't appear to matter for intrinsically worthless assets. After all, $MELANIA trades for $0.3746 https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/melania-meme/ ... and $DTJR for $0.00005473 https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/donald-trump-jr/ .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Joachim Klement and others
anon's avatar
anon
10h

must mention the more famous and durable numerology ; retail investors preference for a low price-per-share stock. i maybe be recalling faultily this was once <$10, and influenced the naming of one of fidelity's most famous value fund?

would not be surprised to see 'low' inflation-adjusted shareprice and round numbers still work jointly on behavior.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joachim Klement
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture