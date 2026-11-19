The UK used to be a popular place to live for billionaires because the resident-non-domiciled tax regime meant they only had to pay tax on their UK income, not their foreign income. However, successive governments in the UK have cracked down on that tax advantage while countries across Europe have introduced reduced tax regimes for rich people. The result is that we are witnessing a steady flow of super-rich leaving the UK, most notably hedge fund manager Chris Rokos, who moved to Greece, which means he will not pay the UK government £330m annually in taxes going forward.

I did not know this, but apparently in 2012, the Netherlands experienced an exodus of highly paid people itself after it changed the eligibility rules for its so-called ‘30% ruling’.

Ok, my readers in the Netherlands, hopefully forgive me when I try to summarise a tax change that I have no clue about. But as far as I understand, the Netherlands had a special tax regime for people moving to the Netherlands from abroad. In 2001, that scheme was modernised, and it allowed people from abroad to move to the country and pay a maximum 30% income tax rate for up to ten years as long as they were employed by a Dutch company and possessed special skills that were in demand in the Netherlands. After the ten-year grace period, the employees would pay normal tax rates in the Netherlands, so it was a time-limited incentive scheme for expats.

Ok, so far so normal. Many countries have this kind of incentive scheme for highly skilled workers.

But there were unintended consequences. For example, Dutch workers who spent more than ten years abroad could move back home and use this tax incentive scheme. And in companies close to the border, native workers were crowded out by foreign workers from across the border because these guys could benefit from the 30% ruling, while domestic Dutch workers could not.

So, in 2012, the Dutch government changed the rules. From then on, only workers with a wage above a certain threshold were eligible for the scheme, and people who lived within 150km of the Dutch border were no longer eligible for the tax break. People who came to the Netherlands after 1 January 2007 and did not meet these criteria were only entitled to a five-year tax break, and new arrivals were not entitled to the tax break unless they met the new criteria.

In essence, some of the roughly 55,000 people who used the tax scheme in 2012 suddenly saw their tax rates go up much sooner than they expected. So, what did they do?

The chart below shows the change in population as a function of income. People who used the tax scheme but had incomes below the 90% threshold did not move away. They simply stayed and paid higher taxes when the scheme ran out. But the top 5% and top 1% income earners moved away. After the reform, these individuals were some 10% less likely to stay in the Netherlands, according to a study by Jose Giarola and his colleagues.

Policy response to tax change

Source: Giarola et al. (2026)

So, the Dutch government faced a problem. On the one hand, they got more taxes from the people who stayed, but on the other hand, the highest-income earners tended to leave the country and no longer pay any taxes. What’s the net effect?

According to the analysis, the people who left cost the Dutch government an estimated €516.9m in taxes over five years. Meanwhile, the people who stayed paid an additional €497.3m in taxes over five years, which means the net effect was an average annual tax loss for the government of €1.6m.

To quote the authors of the study: