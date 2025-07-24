There is this old joke that when you ask five economists a question, you get six answers. Well, a new study asked 146 economics research teams the same question to find out what would happen.

The purpose of the study was to see if different economists analysing the same data will get different results. So, in the first task, they gave the following instructions to the participating economists:

Estimate the causal effect of the DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) immigration policy on the probability of working full-time, among the group affected by that policy.

Use American Community Survey (ACS) data to estimate the effect, using data no older than 2006 and no newer than 2016.

Procure ACS data from IPUMS (Ruggles et al. 2024), selecting only one-year files and using harmonized variables.

Optionally, combine the ACS data with a dataset provided by the organisers on the presence or absence of other relevant policies by state and year.

Use a statistics package or language that allows results to be immediately replicated.

The researchers' results saw some variance with the estimated increase in full-time employment ranging from 1.5% to 5.1% and a median estimate of 3.0%. However, the researchers yielded results that typically showed significant overlap in the confidence intervals. So, statistically speaking, most research teams came to the same conclusion, even though the point estimates differed slightly from team to team.

To determine if differences between research teams may have been caused by instructions that left too much room for interpretation, the study authors then asked the research teams to do the same task again with different restrictions. In Task 2, the study authors defined which group of people should be considered affected by DACA and which should be used as a control group to eliminate this significant source of subjective choice. In Task 3, the researchers provided a pre-cleaned data set to the participating research teams to eliminate any differences that may arise as the raw data is being cleaned for analysis.

The chart below shows the median estimate for the effect of DACA on full-time employment and the typical range of research findings. What I like about this chart is that in each of the three tasks, the median result is similar and the range of outcomes from the different teams tends to be relatively narrow. At least when you add estimation uncertainty around each team’s results, most results were in agreement with each other.

This proves that the old joke about asking five economists for an opinion may often be untrue. If you give economists the same data to work with, they all tend to come up with the same results and recommendations. Disagreements between economists typically arise when there are disagreements about which data is relevant for a given problem and when using different theoretical models. And the latter is one of the key reasons why I seldom write about economic models here. They are too often simply a reflection of someone’s ideology or biases about how the world should work, rather than a reflection on how the world does work (see also this post).

Estimates of economic effect for the same research question

Source: Huntington-Klein et al. (2025)