Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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Scenarica's avatar
Scenarica
17h

The most counterintuitive finding here is that native wages FELL after low-skilled immigration dropped. The political framing of immigration as zero-sum competition, their job or your job, predicts wages should rise when the competition leaves. The Korean data shows the opposite because immigrants and natives in these firms werent substitutes. They were complements. Removing the complement made the remaining workers less productive, not more, which compressed wages downward rather than lifting them.

The automation finding is the one that connects this to the broader AI conversation. Companies tried to replace missing immigrants with machines and mostly couldnt. That tells you something specific about where automation actually stands right now. The AI discourse is dominated by knowledge-worker displacement but the Korean experiment shows that physical manual labour is the category automation cant close yet even when companies are financially desperate to do so. theres a decades-long window where low-skilled physical labour remains irreplaceable by machines even as knowledge work gets rapidly automated, and the political debate is fighting about the one category of work that the economy literally cannot do without.

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Alice Edgcumbe-Rendle's avatar
Alice Edgcumbe-Rendle
17h

It is entirely understandable that suddenly stopping low skilled immigration will have a negative effect on the companies who rely on it. The point to be made is surely the degree of low skilled immigrants a country needs or indeed relies on.

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