OK, I am wading into a politically charged area again, but stay with me. I think most people will agree that illegal immigration is a bad thing and needs to be stopped. Most people tend to agree that skilled immigration is desirable since skilled people like engineers, doctors, and scientists help the country grow, use less government support, and pay more taxes than the average person. Where the differences in opinion arise is around low-skilled immigration and whether that is needed. Honestly, I never really saw an empirical study on this issue in recent years. Until now.

In 2004, South Korea introduced an Employee Permit System (EPS) for low-skilled workers to attract people in the manufacturing industry who could get entry-level jobs as machine operators, etc. This visa system was introduced because the country faced a shortage of manual labourers and was facing a shrinking workforce due to an ageing population.

Then the pandemic hit, and virtually no new EPS visas were issued because of travel bans. So, from one year to the next, South Korea experienced a large drop in low-skilled immigration. Jongkwan Lee, Giovannni Peri, and Hee-Seung Yang used this shock to the Korean immigration system as a testing ground to measure the impact on businesses if low-skilled immigration is reduced.

The headline result is that companies that relied more on these low-skilled immigrants were more likely to go bankrupt than the average Korean firm, even when controlled for the size of the firm. They only looked at Korean manufacturing companies and found that in 2020 and 2021, about 4.4% of all manufacturing companies in Korea closed shop. Among those that relied the most on low-skilled immigrant workers, the bankruptcy rate was 17.7 percentage points higher than among firms that used no immigrant workers.

This difference in bankruptcy rates could have all kinds of causes, not just the shock to labour supply, so the researchers looked at the surviving firms and how they reacted to the loss of immigrant labour. Of course, if you lose an important driver of your workforce, you face either labour shortages or higher costs to hire other workers. And indeed, a one percentage point larger drop in these EPS immigrant workers was associated with a 1.7 percentage point increase in the likelihood of a company facing revenue drops and a 1.36 percentage point increase in the probability of experiencing production disruption.

Crucially, though, Korean firms did not respond by hiring more workers. Instead, they asked existing workers to do lower-skill jobs and replaced the missing immigrants with the existing workforce. Alternatively, they retained underperforming Korean workers who, in similar circumstances before the pandemic, would have been let go. In a sense, the reduction in low-skilled immigration acted like a job retention programme for underperforming workers.

If that couldn’t be done, the companies invested in automation to replace missing immigrants with machines, but that wasn’t easily possible in most cases, so once the pandemic ended, these companies increased their efforts to hire more low-skilled immigrants. They simply couldn’t find enough Koreans to do the jobs.

Finally, one result that struck me was that, on average, Korean workers experienced a decline in wages after low-skilled immigration dropped. The mechanism here seems to be that once a Korean worker lost his or her job, they could find a new job, but one that was doing lower-skilled tasks and thus paid less than their old job.

As the authors say in their note: “Overall, the evidence suggests that immigration restrictions did not improve outcomes for native workers within surviving firms. Firms were largely unable to offset the loss of EPS workers through domestic hiring and instead adjusted by retaining incumbent workers, reallocating tasks internally, and reducing wages.”