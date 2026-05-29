Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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Scenarica's avatar
Scenarica
1d

The "where do you hide" question has a nastier answer than it looks, because the AI trade stopped being a sector a while ago. The capex leaked into power and industrials, the whole second-order chain, so the broad index quietly became the AI bet wearing a diversified label.

Which is the cruel part of breadth. The more the boom spread, the fewer places sit uncorrelated when it turns. on the way up that breadth reads as health, on the way down it reads as no exits. Hiding places exist in proportion to how contained the boom was, and this one stopped being contained long ago.

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D Stone's avatar
D Stone
6h

Two questions: (1) when you wrote that ROI will be negative even though incremental profits will be generated, are you simply comparing incremental profits to incremental investment not as a ratio but rather profits minus investment? (2) when you wrote that a 10% ROI would require an additional $2-5t/yr in revenues, doesn't that imply that investment is $20-50t (far more than projected)? What are I missing here?? Thank you.

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