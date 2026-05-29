What if the AI boom goes into reverse?
My latest piece for Reuters is online. I follow in the footsteps of my earlier comments on why I think the business model of AI companies like Anthropic and OpenAI is fundamentally flawed and why hyperscalers face impossible math. In this one, I explore how bad the hit to equity markets could be if the AI boom goes in reverse and if there are good hiding places.
What if the AI boom goes into reverse?
LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) - Investors should be asking not whether the AI boom will end, but what will happen to markets when it does and where safety may be found.
I have previously argued that the business models of OpenAI, Anthropic and other AI darlings look increasingly unsustainable and that hyperscalers such as Meta (META.O), opens new tab and Amazon (AMZN.O), opens new tab face daunting maths to make their data centre investments pay off. Yet, for now, the investment surge continues to accelerate.
Read the full piece here: https://www.reuters.com/commentary/reuters-open-interest/what-if-ai-boom-goes-into-reverse-2026-05-29/
The "where do you hide" question has a nastier answer than it looks, because the AI trade stopped being a sector a while ago. The capex leaked into power and industrials, the whole second-order chain, so the broad index quietly became the AI bet wearing a diversified label.
Which is the cruel part of breadth. The more the boom spread, the fewer places sit uncorrelated when it turns. on the way up that breadth reads as health, on the way down it reads as no exits. Hiding places exist in proportion to how contained the boom was, and this one stopped being contained long ago.
Two questions: (1) when you wrote that ROI will be negative even though incremental profits will be generated, are you simply comparing incremental profits to incremental investment not as a ratio but rather profits minus investment? (2) when you wrote that a 10% ROI would require an additional $2-5t/yr in revenues, doesn't that imply that investment is $20-50t (far more than projected)? What are I missing here?? Thank you.