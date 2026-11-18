My latest piece for Reuters is out this morning and I talk a little bit about whether this bubble will pop or just slowly deflate. I am particularly chuffed with my charts about the analyst recommendations at the start of each bear market in 2000 and 2008. As you might imagine, they didn’t warn investors to sell their stocks, but the lopsidedness of their recommendations is something to behold.

What the last two bubbles tell us about the AI boom

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street analysts were overwhelmingly bullish at the peak of the 1990s tech bubble and on the eve of the 2008 global financial crisis. The same is true of AI stocks today even as bad news accumulates. The question now may ​be whether the current stock boom ends with a bang or a whimper.

Read the full piece here (paywall): https://www.reuters.com/commentary/reuters-open-interest/what-last-two-bubbles-tell-us-about-ai-boom-joachim-klement-2026-11-18/