What the last two bubbles tell us about the AI boom
My latest piece for Reuters is out this morning and I talk a little bit about whether this bubble will pop or just slowly deflate. I am particularly chuffed with my charts about the analyst recommendations at the start of each bear market in 2000 and 2008. As you might imagine, they didn’t warn investors to sell their stocks, but the lopsidedness of their recommendations is something to behold.
What the last two bubbles tell us about the AI boom
LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street analysts were overwhelmingly bullish at the peak of the 1990s tech bubble and on the eve of the 2008 global financial crisis. The same is true of AI stocks today even as bad news accumulates. The question now may be whether the current stock boom ends with a bang or a whimper.
Read the full piece here (paywall): https://www.reuters.com/commentary/reuters-open-interest/what-last-two-bubbles-tell-us-about-ai-boom-joachim-klement-2026-11-18/
The asymmetry your charts document has one institutional exception this cycle: the official sector is warning in advance. This morning's ECB Financial Stability Review (Nov 18) names AI valuations among the three risks clouding the euro-area outlook and describes circular financing arrangements between AI firms. In 2000 and 2008 the warnings were mostly visible in retrospect; this time a central bank's stability arm is on the record beforehand. That says nothing about timing - but it breaks the 'nobody said anything' pattern.
UBS forecasts that the S&P 500 index will reach 8,200 by the end of 2027, thanks to strong earnings and the resilience of the economy.
Maybe they believe in a Covid-style drawdown...