Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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D.S.'s avatar
D.S.
6h

Market makers take advantage? "Inconceivable." "You keep using that word -- I do not think it means what you think it means."

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Dr. Mostapha Maddahinasab's avatar
Dr. Mostapha Maddahinasab
6h

"Round numbers = comfort, odd numbers = risk" interesting! Does it behave the same pattern in shipping/insurance markets right now amid the Iran-US conflict?

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