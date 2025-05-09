Klement on Investing

jbnn
12hEdited

ChatGPT should be renamed ChitChatGPT

The Truth About Tariffs | Cullen Roche

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wN2K4q0krjc

At 46.20: Chat answers a question on behavioral finance. When asked for its sources Chat admits it made them up...

