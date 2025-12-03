Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen Bosch's avatar
Stephen Bosch
1h

"Reports of my death have been greatly exaggerated." — Cash

I'll see you at the bank machine, Joachim.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Joachim Klement and others
Martin Schwoerer's avatar
Martin Schwoerer
1m

I don't know how it is in other countries, but in Germany, it is very difficult to accumulate wealth through running a business. When you make a good profit, taxes rise by a multiple, especially if you are located in an urban area with a high business tax rate (Gewerbesteuer). Hence, many Germans pay tons on silly tax-reducing expenditures such as snazzy company cars, and hence, Germans have less wealth per capita than other Europeans (by some metrics, even less than the Italians, for instance).

From my business-owner acquaintences however, I know that the smarter ones eschew artificial expenses, and instead accumulate as much cash as possible. How to invest it? Aww, there's always a way to serve the king.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joachim Klement
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture