One of my persistent complaints about the UK is that we are really good at talking ourselves down. We constantly complain about ‘Broken Britain’. And while there is some truth in this, it is by no means as bad as the media claims. But with this constant complaining comes a bigger economic problem: The lack of what Keynes called ‘animal spirits’, the get-up-and-go optimism that is needed to start a new business or make a major investment.

In this respect, Brits can be their own worst enemy, as a new study from Germany demonstrates. Using data from 1970 to the end of 2019, they identify ‘sentiment shocks’ to the US economy. These are shocks driven by surprises in economic activity vs. expectations. In this study, sentiment surprises are defined as the deviation in actual GDP growth in a quarter compared to the expectation of economic forecasters for that quarter (i.e. GDP growth was surprisingly good or bad).

What the study documents is that these kinds of surprises can have a meaningful impact on future economic output, but only if uncertainty about the economy is high. The charts below show the effects of a positive sentiment shock on GDP growth and prices, split between situations where the shock comes in a time of high or low uncertainty about the economy.

The impact of sentiment shocks

Source: Böck et al. (2025).

If there is a lot of uncertainty about the economy, it is reflected in larger disagreement about GDP growth among professional forecasters. I would argue that in the UK, we are currently in such a state of uncertainty around the economy and the actions and intentions of the government.

In this environment, a positive shock to sentiment (even if it is just ‘noise’) then triggers faster output growth in the subsequent 2 years (8 quarters) before the effect fades away. If there is low disagreement between forecasters and low uncertainty, the boost to output disappears, and the first two years after the shock show no statistically significant boost to growth.

Prices, meanwhile, show the opposite pattern. In an environment of high uncertainty, a positive sentiment shock leads to slightly lower prices, while in an environment of low uncertainty, it leads to higher prices (i.e. higher inflation).

Bottom line: If the situation is uncertain, investors and businesses alike take their clues from the economic data they receive – even if that economic data is just noise.

The implications for the UK and other countries in times of high uncertainty are clear. In uncertain times, businesses and investors look for data and leadership. If the data is good, they become more optimistic and start behaving differently, thus boosting economic growth. If it is bad, the opposite happens.

But I would argue (and this is taking a leap from what is in the paper), the same is true for political and business leadership. In times of high uncertainty, an inspirational political leader or the words and actions of business leaders can change the narrative, improve sentiment, and drive people to act. When there is less uncertainty, such efforts typically don’t move the needle by much, but when people are looking for leadership, they can become self-fulfilling prophecies.