Investors around the globe pay attention to the US because what happens to the US economy, the dollar and US Treasuries matters for stocks and bonds in the rest of the world. Meanwhile, Asian investors often treat European markets with benign neglect and vice versa. But a new study from the ECB indicates that this attitude may be misplaced, at least for Asian investors.

The study used the example of the European debt crisis 2011/2012 as a testing ground for the transmission of European shocks abroad. The playbook is always the same and familiar to experienced investors. Though by now, crises like the European debt crisis or the financial crisis of 2008 are so far in the distance that many investors will not have first-hand experience with this kind of contagion.

Say, Europe is mired in a debt crisis where credit spreads on some bonds (in 2011 it was Greek, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish and Irish bonds, but today it could easily be French bonds) rise compared to the safer bonds issued by Germany. This means that bond funds are sitting on losses and face redemptions from panicked investors. Fund managers then have to sell some of their assets to free up cash to hand back to investors.

Typically, fund managers don’t want to sell bonds that have experienced excessive losses, so they are looking for other liquid assets in their portfolios to sell. As a result, they sell Asian and American bonds and thus spread the selling pressure to these markets even though there is no fundamental reason why bonds in these markets should sell off.

Easy enough. And as you can imagine, that is precisely what happened in bond markets in 2011 and 2012. Managers of international bond portfolios faced client redemptions and needed to sell some of their portfolio assets.

Below is a chart of the average reduction in Asian bond holdings in the portfolios of international bond funds during the six months after the credit spread of the European periphery increased by 10bps. The left-hand chart shows that in the three months after a Eurozone credit shock, fund holdings of Asian sovereign debt declined by about 1.5 percentage points and then rose again. Overall, Asian bond portfolio weights (government and corporate bonds) declined more slowly over time, but were about one percentage point lower after six months.

Effect of Eurozone credit shock on Asian bond holdings

Source: Longaric et al. (2025)

That sovereign debt holdings decline first and then rebuild as corporate debt holdings drop is no surprise since sovereign bonds tend to be more liquid than corporate issues.

What surprised me, though, was the comparison of the drop in Asian debt holdings and European periphery bond holdings in the portfolios. As you can see in the chart below, Asian bond holdings dropped about three times as much as holdings in European periphery debt. As far as European bond fund managers are concerned, when Europe sneezes, they are much quicker to sell Asian bonds than European bonds, thus making sure that Asia does catch a cold.

Effect of Eurozone credit shock on holdings of Asian and Euro Area peripheral bonds

Source: Longaric et al. (2025)