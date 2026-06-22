Extreme weather events like droughts and floods, heatwaves and cold snaps are becoming more common. This happens everywhere, but because I am self-absorbed, I am particularly interested in how these developments affect Europe. Thank goodness, there is now an in-depth study by the European Central Bank that looks at the economic impact of extreme weather in Germany, France, Italy and Spain.

What surprised me about this study was how different the impact of extreme weather events is on the different countries. You’d think that all four countries are highly developed, service-led economies that can cope with sudden weather shocks. Yes, Spain and Italy are more used to dealing with high temperatures, while the Germans are better prepared for snow and ice, but I would not have guessed that this makes a big difference overall.

Yet, here is the estimated impact of extremely high temperatures (left-hand chart) and extremely low temperatures (right-hand side) on GDP growth for the 12 months following the temperature shock. Extreme temperatures are defined here as an additional day in the 5% most extreme tails of the temperature distribution.

Impact of extremely high (left) and low (right) temperatures on GDP

Source: Andersson et al. (2026). Note: Dots and solid lines indicate statistically significant effects; dotted lines are not statistically significant.

The chart on the left shows that in Germany, high temperatures significantly reduce economic output by about 0.2 to 0.3 percentage points in the next 12 months. Of course, this is not because of that one day of extreme heat, but because such days come as part of heat waves, and these heat waves slow down economic activity in a country that doesn’t have air conditioning and where buildings are not designed to cope with heat.

But Germany apparently deals well with low temperatures. The effect of extremely low temperatures is positive for both Germany and Italy and insignificant for Spain and France.

We can do the same exercise for extreme precipitation and see that in Germany, droughts tend to boost economic output, while in Spain, they tend to reduce output. Why? Because in Spain, agriculture and mining are a bigger part of the economy, and when there is a drought, you tend to have trouble growing fruit and veg. Meanwhile, in Germany, reduced rainfall and snow provide a boost to the construction industry because builders can continue to work in weeks when there normally would be some rainy days.

Impact of extremely high (left) and low (right) precipitation on GDP

Source: Andersson et al. (2026). Note: Dots and solid lines indicate statistically significant effects; dotted lines are not statistically significant.