Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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Martin Schwoerer's avatar
Martin Schwoerer
1d

Interesting and somewhat unexpected results... and at the same time not really surprising. If there was any quasi-empirical evidence that doing a Czexit, Sloxit, Poxit or Huxit made economic sense, then the political tailwinds to do so would be hella lot stronger.

As such, it's just rather empty ideology that pushes anti-EU movements, which outside the Anglo-Saxon world doesn't really wash.

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Tibor S's avatar
Tibor S
1d

Interesting findings, and this recent BIS paper (https://www.bis.org/publ/qtrpdf/r_qt2603e.htm) seems to support the basic mechanism: in open economies reliant on external financing FX-rate and balance-sheet risks often force central banks to move with the major foreign central banks anyway. So formal monetary sovereignty provides rather less actual room for manoeuvre than advertised.

That said, I’m not entirely convinced by the “natural experiment” framing. The Visegrad 4 countries still differ in their fiscal policies, energy exposure and price regulation, food-price shocks, wage pressures, exchange-rate movements and institutional credibility.

(https://www.cnb.cz/en/economic-research/research-publications/cnb-working-paper-series/Origins-of-Post-COVID-19-Inflation-in-Central-European-Countries-00001)

Take simply the fact that in the same period the HUF depreciated in the period koruna appreciated. That points to a very different underlying structure.

Slovakia itself also experienced considerably higher inflation than the eurozone average. So the comparison is certainly suggestive, but not a slam dunk.

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