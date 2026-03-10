I have long been a fan of the low beta anomaly. The low beta anomaly describes the observation that minimum variance portfolios and low beta stocks in general outperform high beta stocks and the market overall. This goes against all theories that state that returns should be compensation for systematic risks, so systematically riskier stocks should have higher returns in the long run.

Imagine my surprise, then, when I came across a new paper by Zhiqi Cao, Wenfeng Wu and Youchang Wu who claim that the low beta anomaly works, but not when you need it most. They looked at the capital market line in the CAPM model (I know, the CAPM has been violated hundreds of times, but people still use it for some reason), but split it between times of high and low economic uncertainty. The chart below shows the result.

Capital Market Line in times of high and low uncertainty

Source: Cao et al. (2025)

The fascinating insight of this research is that low beta stocks outperform high beta stocks when economic uncertainty is low. But when economic uncertainty is high, high beta stocks outperform. The authors claim that in times of low uncertainty, many investors are more comfortable owning stocks with high volatility and high beta. The result is that in these times, the price of high beta stocks gets bid up and subsequent returns decline. But when economic uncertainty is high, investors retreat to safer stocks, and the low beta anomaly disappears.