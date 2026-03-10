Klement on Investing

Andi
15hEdited

Asked Gemini if this is a fake study... :-).. (Only provided the last paragraph as input, no name or source anything...)

While the claim seems logical at first glance, it largely reverses established financial findings regarding the low-beta anomaly. Generally, the opposite is true.

The text you provided appears to be a direct translation of a specific research perspective, such as that discussed by Joachim Klement or in the paper "Uncertainty and the Beta Anomaly".

Analysis of the Claim

The Low-Beta Anomaly: Historically, low-beta stocks often achieve better risk-adjusted returns than high-beta stocks. This is a paradox because, according to the Capital Asset Pricing Model (CAPM), higher risk (beta) should be rewarded with higher returns.

Behavior During High Uncertainty: In times of high economic uncertainty (e.g., recessions), investors typically flee to "safe havens"—meaning low-beta stocks like utilities or consumer staples. This usually causes low-beta stocks to outperform high-beta stocks during downturns.

Behavior During Low Uncertainty: High-beta stocks typically shine when uncertainty is low and the market is optimistic, as they amplify market gains.

Why the Claim Might Be "True" (as a Specific Theory)

The claim you cited argues for a reversal of the anomaly based on investor sentiment:

Low Uncertainty: Investors are overconfident and bid up high-beta stocks, making them overvalued and leading to poor subsequent returns (hence, low-beta outperforms).

High Uncertainty: Investors become risk-averse and flock to low-beta stocks, bidding up their prices and making them overvalued. This allows high-beta stocks—now neglected and "cheap"—to potentially offer better expected returns.

Conclusion: The claim is not necessarily a "fake," but it represents a specific, counter-intuitive research hypothesis that challenges the standard view of how low-beta strategies work. Most market data still suggests that high-beta is the primary loser during periods of high stress.

Riskpuppy's avatar
Riskpuppy
6h

Interesting article. Here’s a quant’s take on what might really be behind the schizophrenic behaviour of beta: finance textbooks write this as

beta= var(stk)/covar(stk,mkt)

But if we unpack this a bit we can rewrite this as

beta= sd(stk)/sd(mkt) *corr(stk,mkt)

This means low beta can have two sources — low relative volatility and low correlation to the market. Low correlation to the market isn’t necessarily good. When General Public Utilities had its three mile island problem, the stock’s vol spiked but its beta went to zero because its correlation with the market went to zero.

By the way, rewriting the formula for beta as I’ve done here reveals another serious flaw with its calculation: correlation, the most important variable in the formula, is the square root of r-squared, the quantity that expresses the statistical usefulness of beta. In other words, the lower the correlation, the lower the reliability of your beta calculation. Does that strike you as problematic?

