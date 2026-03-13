Did you know that there is a significant mismatch between boys and girls who are extremely intelligent? If you look at people with an IQ of 130 or more, the commonly used threshold of extremely high IQ, because it is two standard deviations above the average of 100, there are 2.5 times more men than women with a test score that high.

I suspect the manosphere would interpret these numbers as proof that men are more intelligent than women. But these guys are wankers, and indeed, the true reason for this mismatch is that men in general are wankers.

Let me explain.

A team of researchers from the University of Chicago and the University of St. Gallen in Switzerland tried to explain the difference in male and female representation among highly gifted individuals and stumbled across two effects.

First, the question is who gets tested in the first place. In the US, where they studied this, most people are tested during their youth and often because they act up or in some way catch the attention of the teacher.

The chart below shows how disruptive boys and girls are in US public schools as a function of their IQ. Disruption in this chart is measured as the product of how often a student is referred to the social worker by the teacher and how severe the disruption is.

As you can see, boys generally are more disruptive than girls, and as a result, they are more likely to be referred to a social worker and more likely to be tested for IQ. Thus, it is simply more likely to find extremely gifted boys than extremely gifted girls.

Relationship between IQ and student disruptive behaviour

Source: Eugster et al. (2026)

Second, the researchers looked at the threshold of disruption required to send boys and girls to the school social worker in the first place. That is, how bad do boys and girls have to behave before the teacher refers them to the social worker? And this is where the chart below comes in. It shows that, compared to boys, the threshold of disturbance that girls have to reach before they get sent to the social worker is higher than for boys. Teachers simply are more forgiving of badly behaved girls than boys.

Threshold of disruption for boys and girls to be sent to a social worker

Source: Eugster et al. (2026)

Put these two effects together, and the gender differences between boys and girls among extremely gifted people disappear.