Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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Scenarica
14h

The accuracy finding is the one that matters here, and the Shapley framing is exactly why. Value-added measures marginal contribution to the consensus, which is a different quantity from being right about the number. An analyst can nail the EPS to the cent and add nothing, because that estimate was already in the price, and another can be wrong on the print and still add value by shifting the distribution toward where it belongs. Accuracy scores the forecast. Shapley scores the information.

Seen that way, the whole trait list collapses into one variable. Deviates from consensus, experienced, smaller firm, willing to be early or late and never mid-pack: each is a proxy for the same thing, an input the market does not already contain. Accuracy is missing from the list because correctness and non-redundancy are orthogonal. Being right and being worth listening to are different jobs. Only the second moves the price.

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