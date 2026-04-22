Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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Nick Fordham's avatar
Nick Fordham
16h

Lieber Joachim.

Meine Deutschlehrerin (sie is uber 80 Jahre alt!) hat mir uber Muckefuck erzahlt. Ich schmecke lieber gemahlener Kaffee!

Danke dafuer.

Nick

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2 replies by Joachim Klement and others
D Stone's avatar
D Stone
2h

Muckefuckin' interesting, thank you!

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